Women’s Golf Inks Ajjarapu To NLI – Ohio State Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Women’s golf head Coach Lisa Strom has announced the signing of Kavya Ajjarapu to the Buckeyes’ squad.

“We are excited to welcome Kavya to the Buckeye family,” said Strom. “She is an incredible young woman who brings a great amount of competitive golf experience to our team. Kavya will also be an outstanding addition to our team in terms of culture; her energy and enthusiasm are contagious.”

Ajjarapu, a Tewksbury, NJ native, attends high school at Voorhees High School, which is a part of the Skyland Conference.

In 2022, she was the leading scorer and MVP of her high school team and helped the team to a conference championship. She also set four school records.

Ajjarapu earned two top-10 finishes on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit over the summer. She placed fourth at the AJGA Junior at Chicopee and finished tied for ninth place at the Arnold Palmer Junior Invitational. She finished third

Ajjarapu was a Team Florida member for the 2021-22 season.

In 2020, she was a regional Champion for her high school and in 2019, she set two school records and was her team’s MVP.

Ajjarapu, who is also a competitive dancer and a three-time state dance champion, excels in the classroom as well. She was a four-year member of the National Junior Honor Society and was one of just a few high schoolers selected to intern at NYU’s Langone Orthopedic Hospital with its team of orthopedic surgeons.

