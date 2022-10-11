Women’s Golf in Sixth at Stephens Cup

The No. 9-ranked Arkansas Women’s golf team wrapped up day one of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, standing in sixth place at 7-over par, as play was suspended in round two. Arkansas played all 36 holes to finish with a 583 on the day. Arkansas is seven strokes behind fifth-place South Carolina (who hasn’t completed round two) and four strokes ahead of seventh-place LSU. The Razorbacks will look for a low third round tomorrow for a chance to be one of six teams to move on to Wednesday’s match play.

In round one, Arkansas finished with an 11-over par 299 to finish round one in seventh place, just three strokes behind sixth-place LSU. The Razorbacks had a mark of improvement in round two, shooting 3-under par to jump ahead of the Tigers. Arkansas’ 283 in round two marked a new low round this season and is the first time this year’s team finished a round under par.

At the No. 1 spot, Miriam Ayora leads the Razorbacks at even-par (73-71=144). She jumped up four spots between rounds one and two to sit in a tie for 14th. She tallied six birdies across two rounds and went bogey-less in the final 12 holes.

Kajal Mistry was cruising in the first 33 holes of her day, but hole 16 in round two gave her some trouble. She still finished 1-over on the day with five birdies and the first eagle by a Razorback on the season at hole 14. Mistry is tied for 17th.

The third lowest scoring Razorback after two rounds is Reagan Zibilski who is coming off a solid second round. After shooting a 76 in round one, ZIbilski finished round two at 1-under with just one bogey. The freshman is in a tie for 23rd at 3-over (76-71-147) and had 27 pars, tied for the second most in the field.

Giovanna Fernandez follows in 28th, jumping up 10 spots between rounds one and two. Fernandez shot a career-best 69 in round two with just two bogeys, coming back from an 80 in round one. She led the Hogs with six birdies, five of those coming in round two and is 5-over through two rounds (80-69=149).

Julia Gregg is in a tie for 33rd after two rounds. The senior also had an eagle on hole 14, her first of the year. After 36 holes, Gregg is at an eight-over 152, shooting a 79 in round one and 73 in round two.

Arkansas is the only team to have more than one eagle and stands in fourth in pars with 115.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (AFTER ROUNDS 1 AND 2)

T14 – Miriam Ayora – 73- 71=144 (E)

T17 – Kajal Mistry – 71-74=145 (+1)

T23 – Regan Zibilski – 76-71=147 (+3)

28 – Giovanna Fernandez – 80-69=149 (+6)

T33 – Julia Gregg – 79-73=152 (+8)

TEAM SCORES (AFTER PLAY SUSPENDED IN ROUND 2)

1 – Wake Forest – 281-277=558 (-18)

2 – Stanford – 283-286=569 (-7)

T3 – Southern Cal – 285 (-6)*

T3 – Duke – 288 (-6)*

5 – South Carolina – 287 (E)*

6 – Arkansas – 299-284=583 (+7)

7 – LSU – 296-291=587 (+11)

* Team not through round 2 due to play suspension

UP NEXT

The teams who haven’t finished round two will do so tomorrow morning, followed by round three of stroke play. The top six teams will move on to match play on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

MORE INFORMATION

