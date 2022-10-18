Women’s Golf in Second After Two Rounds at The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. – After a full day on Monday that featured 36 holes of golf, the Ole Miss Women’s golf team sits in second place following two rounds of play at The Ally.

The Rebels sit at 3-over following a first round 292 (+4) and a second round 287 (-1) at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. Ole Miss is six shots back of tournament leader SMU headed into Tuesday’s final round.

Ole Miss is either first or second in nearly all team stats including par-3 scoring (+4), par-4 scoring (+10), par-5 scoring (-2), pars (117) and birdies (29).

“I thought we played really well in the second round today,” head Coach Kory Henkes said. “We did a lot of really good things as a team, and I think that’s helpful for us to be able to go to sleep tonight on a good note so that we feel energized and ready to come back out here tomorrow and compete.

“Overall, I think today was a solid day, but we have a little bit of work ahead of us tomorrow to catch SMU.”

Ellen Hume and Andrea Lignell helped pace the Rebels Monday with a two-round 142 (-2) and are tied for fourth place individually. Hume opened the tournament with an even-par, 72 prior to responding with a second round 70 (-2), the third-lowest round of the day by any competitor. The Whitwell, England, native is in search of first top-5 finish of the season, second of her career.

Lignell, ranked No. 4 in the latest individual Golfstat individual rankings, fired back-to-back rounds of 1-under par to continue her hot start to the season. The senior from Gothenburg, Sweden, has shot under par in seven of her eight rounds this season. She got her second round off to a strong start, making birdie on five of her first eight holes. Lignell is second in the field in par-3 scoring (-2) and birdies (9).

Also sitting in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard is Chiara Tamburlini . A two-round total of 144 (E) has the St. Gallen, Switzerland, native sitting tied for sixth Entering Tuesday’s finale from West Point. After starting her day with a 73 (+1) in round one, Tamburlini fired home a birdie-filled second round that consisted of four total birdies to help launch her up into the tournament’s upper echelon.

Natacha Host Husted will enter day two right outside of the top 20, currently holding a tie for 23rd following rounds of 76 (+4) and 75 (+3). A strong end to Host Husted’s day puts her in position to earn her third straight top-20 finish this season, finishing 2-under on her final five holes of the day.

Making her collegiate debut for the Rebels, freshman Nicole Gal rounded out the Ole Miss lineup at The Ally, posting a two-round score of 153 (+9). Gal finished day one netting four total birdies on the day, including sinking a birdie on her first-ever hole of college golf.

Seniors Elle Johnson and Ellen Hutchinson-Kay also made the trip to West Point, competing as individuals at this year’s installment of the tournament. Johnson will enter day two in a tie for 28th, while Hutchinson-Kay sits tied for 59th overall.

The Rebels are set to tee off at 8:30 am CT for the final round of play at Old Waverly.

THE REBELS

T4. Ellen Hume : 72-70–142 (-2)

T4. #4 Andrea Lignell : 71-71–142 (-2)

T6. #9 Chiara Tamburlini : 73-71–144 (E)

T23. #79 Natacha Host Husted : 76-75–151 (+7)

T34. Nicole Gal : 77-76–153 (+9)

*T28. Elle Johnson : 73-79–152 (+8)

*T59. Ellen Hutchinson-Kay : 83-81–164 (+20)

* competing as an individual

TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

1. #30 SMU: 282-291–573 (-3)

2. #7 Ole Miss: 292-287–579 (+3)

3. #3 Mississippi State: 303-288–591 (+15)

T4. Illinois: 295-307-602 (+26)

T4. Old Dominion: 298-304-602 (+26)

6. Indiana: 309-294-603 (+27)

7. #42 Alabama: 307-298-605 (+29)

8. Chattanooga: 307-298-606 (+30)

9. Missouri: 308-300-608 (+32)

10. James Madison: 306-309–615 (+39)

11. Mercer: 310-312–622 (+46)