Women’s Golf in Fourth Place After First Round at Edisto Island Invitational

EDISTO ISLAND, SC – An opening round of 299 has the Elon University Women’s golf team in fourth place at the Edisto Island Invitational on Sunday. The College of Charleston is hosting the Invitational through Tuesday at the 5,980-yard, par-71 Plantation Course at Edisto.

Five Phoenix players are in the top-25 of the individual standings. Apple Ngamwong is tied for seventh after pacing Elon in the first round with a 2-over par 73. As a team, the maroon and gold carded a 15-over par 299. College of Charleston is in first place with a 9-over par 293, and Morehead State is in second with a 12-over par 296.

HIGHLIGHTS

Apple Ngamwong posted the low round of the day for the Phoenix with a 73. The junior made a team-high four birdies and is tied for first in the field in par-3 scoring (2.75).

posted the low round of the day for the Phoenix with a 73. The junior made a team-high four birdies and is tied for first in the field in par-3 scoring (2.75). An eagle on the par-5 10th hole highlighted an opening round 75 for Annabelle Ackroyd , which has her in a tie for 15th. The senior’s eagle was one of only two in the field on Sunday.

, which has her in a tie for 15th. The senior’s eagle was one of only two in the field on Sunday. Senior Svarin Yuenyong is tied for 15th following a 4-over par 75 in the first round. Yuenyong was the only Elo player to play the par-5 holes under par (4.67).

is tied for 15th following a 4-over par 75 in the first round. Yuenyong was the only Elo player to play the par-5 holes under par (4.67). Lotte Fox made back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth holes on her way to an opening round of 76. The junior is tied for 26th in the individual standings.

made back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth holes on her way to an opening round of 76. The junior is tied for 26th in the individual standings. Freshman Ashley Lafontaine birdied her final hole of the opening round to post a 5-over par 76 and move into a tie for 25th.

birdied her final hole of the opening round to post a 5-over par 76 and move into a tie for 25th. Elon is the only team with five individuals in the top-25 of the team standings following the opening round.

As a team, the Phoenix led the field in par-3 scoring average (3.20).

UP NEXT

Elon will play the second round of the Invitational tomorrow. Play will begin at 10 am with a shotgun start.

2022 Edisto Island Invitational

October 9-11 | Edisto Island, SC

Team Standings

1. College of Charleston (293) +9

2. Morehead State (296) +12

3. Jacksonville (297) +13

4. Elon (299) +15

5. Wofford (300) +16

6. Charleston Southern (302) +18

7. Boston (304) +20

8. Georgia Southern (305) +21

9. Lipscomb (307) +23

10. William & Mary (310) +26

11. Longwood (312) +28

12. Rollins (316) +32

13. UAB (328) +44

14. USC Upstate (331) +47

Individual Standings

T7. Apple Ngamwong (73) +2

T16. Annabelle Ackroyd (75) +4

T16. Svarin Yuenyong (75) +4

T25. Lotte Fox (76) +5

T25. Ashley Lafontaine (76) +5

75. Andrea Asmundsdottir (88) +17

T76. Annie Wu (89) +18

