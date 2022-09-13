Women’s Golf in Fourth at Jennifer Duke Invitational

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Coastal Carolina University Women’s golf team is in fourth place after the first two rounds of the Jennifer Duke Invitational, having shot a 46-over 614 (314-300) over the first two rounds. The Losantiville Country Club course played tough, as the entire field struggled on the course on Monday.

Sophia Carlsen was one player that did not struggle as she finished the first two rounds leading the event after shooting a four-over 146 (75-71) to lead the Chanticleers.

Playing in her first event as a member of the Chanticleers, newcomer Luisa Gibson ended the day in 15th with a 12-over 154 (81-73) after the first two rounds. Tiffany Arafi (78-80) and Sara Sarrio (80-78) are tied for 33rd after shooting identical 36-hole scores of 16-over 158. Sophomore Isabella Spinazze finished the first day of action tied for 40th with an 18-over 160 (82-78).

Western Kentucky holds a six-stroke lead after their 30-over 598. Western Carolina is in second after a 36-over 604. Only five strokes separate the next four teams, with Xavier just one stroke in front of the Chants with a 45- over 613. Following CCU’s 46-over 614 is Marshall who is just one stroke back at 47-over 615. Host Cincinnati is sixth with a 49-over 617.

Ohio and Akron are tied for seventh at 67-over 635, with Cincinnati’s “B” team in ninth at 75-over 643. Dayton (+76, 644) and Northern Kentucky (+84, 652) round out the field.

The final round is scheduled to begin at 8 am ET tomorrow. Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com, with a link to the live stats page at www.GoCCUSports.com.

