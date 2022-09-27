Women’s Golf in Eighth Place After Second Round Improvement at Bearkat Invitational

HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team sits in eighth place after improving by six shots in the second round on the first day of the Bearkat Invitational on Monday at Ravens Nest Golf Club.

The Vaqueros opened with a first round 313 before shaving off six strokes with a second round 307. UTRGV wrapped up the first day with a two-round score of 620 as they are just three strokes behind Tarleton for seventh place.

Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez paced the Vaqueros on the first day with a two-round score of 152 as she sits tied for 21St. Ramirez carded a first round 79 but bounced back with a two-over par 73 in the second round.

Juniors Mercedes Vega and Samantha Garza are both tied for 31St after the first day with a two-round total of 155. Vega posted an opening round 78 before turning in a second round 77 while Garza opened with a 77 before posting a second round 78.

Junior Sophia Tejeda sit tied for 55th after the first day with a two-round score of 158 as she carded back-to-back rounds of 79. Senior and Brownsville Veterans Memorial alum Julie Lucio is tied for 60th with a two-round total of 159 with rounds of 79 and 80.

Freshman Jackie Howard Gonzalez made her Collegiate debut on Monday and opened with a first round 82 but improved by seven strokes with a second round 75. Gonzalez is tied for 40th with a two-round total of 156.

The Vaqueros will be back on the course on Tuesday for the final round of the Bearkat Invitational with a shotgun start at 8:30 am

Results

*Played as an individual

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Sam Houston 279 283 – 562 2. Houston Christian 294 299 – 593 3. ULM 298 297 – 595 4. Oklahoma City 303 301 – 604 T-5. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 300 307 – 607 T-5. UTEP 309 298 – 607 7. Tarleton 311 306 – 617 8. UTRGV 313 307 – 620 9. Texas A&M-Commerce 316 305 – 621 10. Stephen F. Austin 312 310 – 622 11. Lamar 313 311 – 624 12. UT Arlington 323 312 – 635 13. Texas Southern 326 321 – 647

