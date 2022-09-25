Women’s Golf in Eighth at Princeton Invitational

PRINCETON, NJ — The Columbia Women’s golf team sits in eighth place after the first two rounds of the Princeton Invitational, which began Saturday morning at Springdale Golf Club.

The Lions were led by Allison Paik and Taylor Zeng , who sits in a tie for 16th at 7-over-par 149 through 36 holes. Paik fired the low round of the day Columbia of 1-over 72 in her opening 18. The round included birdies at the par-3 seventh, par-4 18th and par-4 first. The junior started her round on four in the shotgun format.

“Allison had no doubles today and that is one of our pressure points,” head Coach Amy Weeks said. “It’s good to see everyone continue to contribute, whether they are competing in the team lineup or not.”

Competing in her first tournament of the fall, Taylor Zeng went 75-74 to join Paik at 7 over. After bogeying three of the first five holes to start her second round, Zeng birdied the par-3, 126-yard 13th and played the final 13 holes at even for her 74.

First-year Yoko Tai is tied for 22nd. The rookie, competing as an individual, went 77-73 and sits at 8-over-par 150. Tai had three birdies and three bogeys during her second round, as well as a double at the par-4 16th. Her shot of the day came on 15, hitting a 6-iron from 157 yards at an awkward lie within nine feet of the cup. She made the birdie to get to 1-under on her round.

“I was lucky enough to be around Yoko enough to see three of her birdies today,” Weeks added. “There was a lot to like and, like I said last week, I’m excited about where this program is at. We’re using this time of year to get better and gain experience, which will help us prepare for the spring. “

Another round of note included a second-round 2-over 73 from Paige Harrison Bouncing back nicely from her opening-round 84.

The tournament concludes Sunday with another shotgun start at 9 am The Lions competing in the team event will start on holes 12-15.

