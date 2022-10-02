Women’s Golf in 5th at Navy after Posting Best-Ever Score at USNA GC

RESULTS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell Women’s golf team turned in another good round, posting a 311 team score in tough conditions to move into fifth place in a 15-team field at the halfway mark of the Navy Fall Invitational. Tara Thomas and Cristina Canales led the Bison with 77s, and Bucknell posted its best-ever team score at the US Naval Academy Golf Course.

Bucknell, which was coming off a win in its own tournament last weekend, was able to count four scores in the 70s on Saturday, with a 78 from Viveka Kurup and a 79 from Paige Richter following the two 77s. Thomas, the medalist at the Bucknell Invitational, birdied the 18th hole to finish with her 77. Canales made back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13. Kurup was close to having an even better round with a birdie at nine and 12 pars, but a triple-bogey at the par-3 fourth was costly. Among the 72 holes played by Bucknell’s four counting players, that was the only hole worse than bogey.

Canales and Thomas are both in the top-20 (T-17th) after round one.

Navy posted a 301 team score on its home course to open up a four-shot lead on LIU and Quinnipiac. Mount St. Mary’s is fourth at 308 followed by the Bison at 311 and Howard and Fairleigh Dickinson even at 314.

Emily Byrne of LIU has the individual lead after carding a 3-under-par 69. Kaylee Sakoda of Quinnipiac is also in red numbers at 1-under.

Bucknell’s previous best team score at Navy was a 317, done in the second round of the Patriot League Championship in both 2018 and 2022.

The second and final round gets underway at 9 am Sunday with a shotgun start.