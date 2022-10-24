Women’s Golf in 4th after Jim West Challenge First Day

Moa Swedenskiold

– University of Houston freshmanposted back-to-back rounds of par or better to lead the Cougars and tie for fourth at 4-under 140 following the first day of the Jim West Challenge on Sunday.

Competing on the 6,132-yard, par-72 course at Kissing Tree Golf Club, Svedenskiold opened the tournament with a 72 in the morning and followed that with a 68 Sunday.

Starting off No. 2, the Halmstad, Sweden, native quickly moved under par with birdies on two of her first three holes.

After a bogey on the par-4 11thth, she added another birdie on No. 14 and rallied from her final bogey of the day at No. 15 with her final birdie on the par-4 18th hole.

Svedenskiold then ended her day with an eagle on the 311-yard, par-4 first hole to join Texas State’s Mattingly Palmer and SMU’s Mackenzie Lee at 140.

As a team, the 25th-ranked Cougars finished the first day in fourth at 577.

Well. 27 Oklahoma State held the first-day lead with a total of 567 with No. 21 SMU (574) and No. 42 Tulsa (576) completing the Top Three.

Well. 34 Texas Tech (579), No. 43 TCU (580), Oklahoma (581), Tulane (584), Colorado (588) and No. 31 Ohio State (592) rounded out the Top 10.

Junior Nicole Abelar was tied for 23rd at 146 after a pair of 73s, while a freshman Natalie Saint Germain was tied for 31St at 147. Super senior Annie Kim and freshman Alexa Saldana were tied for 47th at 150. Playing as an individual, junior Delaney Martin stood in 78th at 161.

Oklahoma State’s Han-Hsuan Yu and TCU’s Caitlyn Macnab were tied for first on the individual leaderboard at 138. Tulsa’s Grace Kilcrease stood in third at 139 with Oklahoma teammates Mikhaela Fortune and Nina Lang and Oklahoma State’s Rina Tatematsu tied for seventh at 141.

The tournament concludes with an 8:30 am, shotgun start, for the Final Round on Monday.

For Monday's Final Round, the Cougars will compete in groups with student-athletes from No. 34 Texas Tech and No. 43 TCU, beginning at 8:30 am

Abelar begins the day at 8:30 am, in the first group off No. 13, with Svedenskiold (second group off No. 13), Saldana (first group off No. 14), Saint Germain (second group off No. 14) and Kim (No. 15) following. Martin starts off No. 9.

UP NEXT

Following the Jim West Challenge, Houston closes its fall schedule when it tees off at the Battle at the Beach, Hosted by TCU at Club Campestre San Jose in San Jose del Cabo, BCS, Mexico on Oct. 28-30.

From there, the Cougars will take a break before opening the spring season at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Feb. 13-14, 2023.

Houston then returns home to play host to the ICON Invitational at Golf Club of Houston on Feb. 27-28, 2023, in Humble, Texas.

