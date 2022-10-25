Women’s Golf Improves Yet Again in Final Round of The Clash at Boulder Creek

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team improved by another three strokes in the final round of The Clash at Boulder Creek on Tuesday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

The Vaqueros improved in each round of the tournament after opening with a first round of 308 as they followed with rounds of 300 and 297. UTRGV finished in 16th place with a three-round score of 905.

Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez posted the team’s best finish as she came in tied for 29thth with a three-round score of 220. Ramirez closed out the tournament with a final round one-over par 73.

Junior Sophia Tejeda finished tied for 62n.d with a three-round score of 228 after posting her second straight 75 while junior Samantha Garza finished tied for 68th with a three-round score of 230 after an improvement of eight strokes with a final round two-over par 74.

Senior and Brownsville Veterans Memorial alum Julie Lucio finished tied for 76th with a three-round score of 232 after carding a final round 75 and sophomore and Edinburg High alum Madi Ozuna finished tied for 94th with a three-round score of 243 with a final round of 83.

Nevada won the team title with a three-round score of 839 after a final round of 275. Nevada’s Victoria Gailey won the individual title with a three-round score of 207 after a final round of five-under 67.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Saturday, October 29, when they compete at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Match Play.

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Nevada 284 282 273 839 2. Long Beach 294 282 279 855 3. Cal State Fullerton 295 291 275 861 4. Seattle U 297 282 284 863 5. UTEP 292 285 291 868 6. Northern Arizona 295 299 285 879 7. Boise State 293 297 290 880 T-8. California Baptist 299 292 290 881 T-8. Idaho 304 293 284 881 T-10. UC Irvine 297 297 290 884 T-10. San Francisco 295 304 285 884 12. UC Riverside 308 295 284 887 13. Southern Utah 314 297 288 899 14. Utah Valley 305 299 296 900 15. Montana State 311 298 295 904 16. UTRGV 308 300 297 905 17. Utah Tech 319 316 296 931

Support UTRGV Women’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube