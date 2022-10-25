Women’s Golf Improves Yet Again in Final Round of The Clash at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team improved by another three strokes in the final round of The Clash at Boulder Creek on Tuesday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
The Vaqueros improved in each round of the tournament after opening with a first round of 308 as they followed with rounds of 300 and 297. UTRGV finished in 16th place with a three-round score of 905.
Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez posted the team’s best finish as she came in tied for 29thth with a three-round score of 220. Ramirez closed out the tournament with a final round one-over par 73.
Junior Sophia Tejeda finished tied for 62n.d with a three-round score of 228 after posting her second straight 75 while junior Samantha Garza finished tied for 68th with a three-round score of 230 after an improvement of eight strokes with a final round two-over par 74.
Senior and Brownsville Veterans Memorial alum Julie Lucio finished tied for 76th with a three-round score of 232 after carding a final round 75 and sophomore and Edinburg High alum Madi Ozuna finished tied for 94th with a three-round score of 243 with a final round of 83.
Nevada won the team title with a three-round score of 839 after a final round of 275. Nevada’s Victoria Gailey won the individual title with a three-round score of 207 after a final round of five-under 67.
The Vaqueros will be back in action on Saturday, October 29, when they compete at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Match Play.
Results
|Place
|Team
|Road 1
|Road 2
|Road 3
|Total
|1.
|Nevada
|284
|282
|273
|839
|2.
|Long Beach
|294
|282
|279
|855
|3.
|Cal State Fullerton
|295
|291
|275
|861
|4.
|Seattle U
|297
|282
|284
|863
|5.
|UTEP
|292
|285
|291
|868
|6.
|Northern Arizona
|295
|299
|285
|879
|7.
|Boise State
|293
|297
|290
|880
|T-8.
|California Baptist
|299
|292
|290
|881
|T-8.
|Idaho
|304
|293
|284
|881
|T-10.
|UC Irvine
|297
|297
|290
|884
|T-10.
|San Francisco
|295
|304
|285
|884
|12.
|UC Riverside
|308
|295
|284
|887
|13.
|Southern Utah
|314
|297
|288
|899
|14.
|Utah Valley
|305
|299
|296
|900
|15.
|Montana State
|311
|298
|295
|904
|16.
|UTRGV
|308
|300
|297
|905
|17.
|Utah Tech
|319
|316
|296
|931
Support UTRGV Women’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube