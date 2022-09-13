Women’s golf impressive in taking third place in own Invitational

Hamilton College’s Maddie Hong ’23 and Peyton Sichol ’26 led the Continentals to third place out of 14 teams in their own Hamilton Women’s Golf Fall Invitational, which was held at Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford, NY, on Sept. 10 and 11.

The Continentals, who received votes in the Sept. 2 Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division III Top 25 poll, fared very well in a field that included five ranked teams. Hamilton posted a four-person team score of 315 on Saturday and went even lower with a sparkling 301 on Sunday for a tournament total of 616.

Nationally ranked No. 1 Emory University, which won the national title in the spring, captured the team title at 600. No. 12 Amherst College was close behind at 603 and No. 5 Williams College was right behind the Continentals in fourth place at 618. No. 22 Middlebury College finished fifth at 621 and No. 8 New York University Landed in sixth place at 632.

Hong led Hamilton with a 76 on the first day and added a final-round 75 for a 36-hole total of 151, which was good for a tie for fifth place out of 76 finishers. The 75 tied a career-best and the 36-hole score is a new low for Hong.

Sichol also finished the weekend at 151 in her first Collegiate tournament. She carded a 79 on Saturday and followed it up with a 1-under 72 on Sunday.

Olivia Strygh ’25 tied for 15th place at 155 (79-76). Sarah DeSanto ’25 tied for 34th place at 164 that included a 78 in the final round, and Sofia Weinstein ’24 tied for 37th place at 165. Allie Lee Hoffman ’23 played as an individual and tied for 26th place at 160 (82-78).

The Continentals compete in the Division III Fall Preview at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., on Sept. 18 and 19.