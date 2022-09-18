Women’s Golf hosts the Third Annual Elon Invitational on Monday and Tuesday

BURLINGTON, NC – The Elon University Women’s golf team is set to host its third Annual Elon Invitational this Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19-20 at Alamance Country Club. A Donald Ross layout built in 1946 and rebuilt in 2000 and 2020, the course is a par-71 with a total yardage of 6,065.

Teams will play 36 holes of continuous play on the first day and will have a shotgun start at 8:30 am The field will then tee off of holes one and 10 for the final round on Tuesday, beginning at 8:30 am

“Excited to get back to hosting at Alamance Country Club for the third time,” said head Coach Chris Dockrill . “The course is in excellent shape and I’m looking forward to competing this week. We are coming off a great performance in our fall opener last week so I am looking forward to a great tournament.”

The 60-player field will feature a total of 10 schools competing in the tournament. The Phoenix will field two teams of five players. Other schools fielding teams include Appalachian State, Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Presbyterian, Queens University, Radford, UNCG and William & Mary.

In addition to live stats, updates will be provided on the team’s Twitter account at @ElonGolf.

LINEUPS

Elon will have 10 of its golfers on the roster compete in the Invitational. Below are the lineups for this year’s tournament:

Elon A – Team Lineup

1. Apple Ngamwong

2. Annabelle Ackroyd

3. Lotte Fox

4. Svarin Yuenyong

5. Ashley Lanfontaine

Elon B – Team Lineup

1. Andrea Asmundsdottir

2. Annie Wu

3. Sakura Kawakami

4. Charlotte Scully

5. Katie Kennedy

ABOUT THE PHOENIX

Elon opened its fall season at the William & Mary Invitational on Sept. 12-13, Hosted at the Kingsmill Resort River Course. As a team, the Phoenix won the team title in a playoff out of 20 with a combined score of 877. The Phoenix had five players placed in the top 20 of the individual standings.

Ashley Lanfontaine shot the first under par round of her career on the final day with a 71 (-1) to finish 18th. The freshman made four birdies in the final round and tied for second in the field in par-5 scoring this week (4.67). She also made an eagle in the playoff to help Elo secure the team title.

shot the first under par round of her career on the final day with a 71 (-1) to finish 18th. The freshman made four birdies in the final round and tied for second in the field in par-5 scoring this week (4.67). She also made an eagle in the playoff to help Elo secure the team title. Annabelle Ackroyd fired Elon’s first sub-70 score of the season with a 68 (-4) in the final round. Ackroyd eagled the ninth hole and added four birdies to move into a tie for fifth in the individual standings. She made a team-high nine birdies for the tournament.

fired Elon’s first sub-70 score of the season with a 68 (-4) in the final round. Ackroyd eagled the ninth hole and added four birdies to move into a tie for fifth in the individual standings. She made a team-high nine birdies for the tournament. With a three-round total of 218 (+2), Svarin Yuenyong finished in a tie for seventh place. She shot a final round 75 that included two birdies in her final four holes. Yuenyong led the field in par-3 scoring for the event (2.75).

finished in a tie for seventh place. She shot a final round 75 that included two birdies in her final four holes. Yuenyong led the field in par-3 scoring for the event (2.75). Apple Ngamwong birdied her final hole to shoot a final round of 77 (+5) and finish alone in 13th place. Ngamwong led the Phoenix in pars for the week with 40.

birdied her final hole to shoot a final round of 77 (+5) and finish alone in 13th place. Ngamwong led the Phoenix in pars for the week with 40. Lotte Fox shot a final round 73 (+1) to finish in a tie for 15th. Fox was tied for third in the Invitational in par-3 scoring (2.83).

shot a final round 73 (+1) to finish in a tie for 15th. Fox was tied for third in the Invitational in par-3 scoring (2.83). As a team, Elon led the field in par-3 scoring (2.88) and had a tournament-best 37 birdies.

–ELON–