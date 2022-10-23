Women’s Golf Hosts Inaugural Charlotte Invitational Monday-Tuesday at Cabarrus Country Club

CHARLOTTE, NC – For the first time in the program’s short history, Charlotte Women’s golf will host their first-ever tournament with the Charlotte Invitational being held at the Cabarrus Country Club on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament is free and open to the public.

“I am excited to announce that we are hosting our Inaugural Charlotte Invitational on Monday and Tuesday,” said Head Coach Ryan Ashburn . “We are asking you to extend your Niner Nation week fun into Monday and Tuesday to come cheer on your Niners at home for the first time ever. Your support means the world to us and we can’t wait to see you all out there. “

ALL WILL PLAY

Polina Marina , Caitlin Evans-Brand , Kaiyuree Moodley , Maia Samuelsson and Shelly Chen will comprise the five to compete for the team title while Kayla Bartemeyer , Jette Schulze and Abbey Schimpf will all participate as individuals.

ABOUT CABARRUS COUNTRY CLUB

Carefully maintained by our professional staff, the tree-lined 18 hole Championship George Cobb designed course is a par 72 measuring 6986 yards from the blue tees. It features a USGA rating of 73.9 and a slope of 136. Cabarrus Country Club has Hosted many prestigious tournaments such as the Southern Open 2009 Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship, 2015 CPGA Assistants Championship, 2016 Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship, 2017 68th Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship as well as many USGA and CGA qualifiers.

MONDAY’S SHOTGUN

Charlotte will be paired with JMU and Xavier for the opening 36 holes on Monday. Live scoring will be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.

CHARLOTTE INVITATION DETAILS

Course: Cabarrus Country Club

Location: Concord, NC

Dates: October 24-25, 2022

Layout/Par: 6,381/72

Format: 36 Monday, 18 Tuesday

Field (12): Charlotte, JMU, Xavier, Cal Poly, Northern Illinois, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, High Point, Jacksonville State, Eastern Michigan, Queens