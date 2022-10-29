Women’s Golf Hits the Course for the Final Time this Fall

LIVE SCORING

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

Hitting the links for the final time this fall, Morehead State Women’s golf heads to Georgia for the Mercer Invitational.

The Eagles returned to the course following a three-week hiatus, where they finished sixth overall at the Edisto Island Invitational after carding rounds of 296-292-298—886 throughout the event. The team currently paces all OVC competitors with a 295.6 scoring average.

Olivia Hensley will head the lineup for the Eagles, ranking second in the OVC standings in scoring average behind teammate Ruth Tonnessen and MacKenzie Neal, who ranks third, both seeing their way into the lineup once again.

Hensley led the team at the Edisto Island Invitational, where she finished sixth overall and was named OVC Golfer of the Week for her efforts.

Head Coach Stephanie Barker rounds out the Quintet with Hailey Rietz and Tuva Marie Isebakke, while Alina-Sophie Koch will compete as an individual.

The two-day tournament tees off from the Brickyard Golf Club Monday.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Course: Brickyard Golf Club (Macon, Ga.)

Yardage (Par): 6174 Yards (72)

Teams (15): Daytona State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida International, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia State, Jacksonville, Lamar, Mercer, Morehead State, Samford, Seminole State, Stetson, Texas-El Paso, Troy, Wofford

TOURNAMENT LINEUP

1. Olivia Hensley (Jr.; Ashland, Ky.)

2. Ruth Tonnessen (Fr; Stavanger, Norway)

3. MacKenzie Neal (Sr.; Richmond, Ky.)

4. Hailey Rietz (Sr.; Rancho Cordova, Calif.)

5. Tuva Marie Isebakke (Fr; Spydeberg, Norway)

I. Alina-Sophie Koch (Sr; Metzingen, Germany)