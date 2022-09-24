Women’s Golf heads west for the Red Sky Golf Classic

This Week

The Southern Illinois Women’s golf team will travel to Wolcott, Colorado, for its third tournament of the 2022-2023 season Monday-Wednesday when they compete in the Golfweek Red Sky Golf Classic.

Salukis Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of juniors Janie Samattiyadeekul sophomore Kylee Vaughan freshman Ella Overstreet senior Ayanna Habeel and senior Cecilia Ho .

The Course

Tom Fazio’s Spectacular design measures 7,116 yards (Par 72) and merges Spectacular vistas of Vail’s Back Bowls with a variety of terrain to gratify players of all skill levels. Players will make their way through open sage covered hills, dense Aspen forest and around a highland lake. Fazio’s design team has taken particular care to maintain the site’s indigenous vegetation, relocating more than 23,000 native plants into nurseries for re-planting throughout the course.

Hear From Head Coach Cindy Bodmer

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to play a Fazio Golf Course. The players will love the extra carry on shots due to the elevation plus the gorgeous mountain scenery. We will have to putt well to be competitive with this field. I know the players are looking forward to the challenge.”

Participating Teams

The 20-team field consists of Central Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Fresno State, Incarnate Word, Kennesaw State, Mercer, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pepperdine, Rutgers, Washington State , Xavier, Idaho, Southern Illinois, and Little Rock.

