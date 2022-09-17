Women’s Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Women’s golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.

The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee off from the first hole between 9:50-10:30 am CT for Sunday’s opening round. Fans can follow live scoring for the tournament on Golfstat.

In addition to ODU and Wisconsin, the 13-team field will also include Colorado State, Delaware, East Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, North Florida, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UC Davis and Washington State.

At last year’s Badger Invitational, the Monarchs finished 3rd out of 12 teams with a 17-over par 881. Federica Torre won her first Collegiate event with a 54-hole total of 213 (-3), and Leah Onosato was one stroke behind her with a 214 (-2) to place second. The Monarchs opened the tournament with an 8-over 296 in the first round, then shot a 3-under 285 for its second trip around the course. ODU converted 41 putts for birdies as a team, the second-most at the event.

SMU was last year’s team Champion after carding an 11-over 875 and Notre Dame was the runner up with a 13-over 877.

ODU finished tied for third in last spring’s Conference USA Championship as the Monarchs combined for a three-round total of 955 (+91). The team had a pair of Top-10 individual finishes as well Jana Melichova tied for third at 231 (+15) and Torre tied for eighth at 234 (+18). Melichova then became the first ODU Women’s golfer in program history to advance to the NCAA Championships after tying for third at the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional. She then capped off her collegiate career with a four-over 292 to tie for 13th and added WGCA All-American honors, also a program first.

Returning for the Monarchs this year are Pilar Muguruza , Onosato and Torre. They are joined by newcomers Lucia Gonzalez , Minami Weaving and Klara Wildhaber .

The Course

University Ridge Golf Course

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,248

ODU Lineup

Klara Wildhaber

Lucia Gonzalez

Federica Torre

Minami Weaving

Leah Onosato

Tournament Field

Colorado State

Delaware

East Carolina

Indiana

Iowa

Nebraska

North Florida

Notre Dame

Old Dominion

Rutgers

UC Davis

Washington State

Badger State