Women’s Golf Heads to Texas

The Missouri Women’s golf team continues to play during the fall season, heading to San Marcos, Texas for the Jim West Challenge, Hosted by Texas State.

TOURNAMENT INFO

The Jim West Challenge is a two-day tournament, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 23. The teams are set for 36 holes of action on Sunday before wrapping up on Monday with round three. A live stream is available on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at noon on Sunday and 9 am on Monday.

Missouri is one of 15 schools competing at the Jim West Challenge, including eight who are in the top 50 in the latest Golfstat.com rankings. Joining the Tigers and host Bobcats are No. 21 SMU, No. 25 Houston, No. 27 Oklahoma State, No. 31 Ohio State, No. 33 New Mexico, No. 34 Texas Tech, No. 42 Tulsa, No. 43 TCU, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tulane, UNLV and UTSA.

Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos is set to host the tournament, which is a par-72 course that measures 6,163 yards long.

LAST TIME OUT

In their first action in three weeks, the Tigers returned to the course and finished seventh at The Ally. Freshman Melanie Walker led Mizzou by placing 13th at the tournament. The rookie improved her score in each round (76-74-71) and finished by breaking par for the first time during her collegiate career on Tuesday with a five-birdie, one-eagle performance.

Sky Load was just two strokes behind her teammate and placed 17th overall with a tally of 223.

MIZZOU LINEUP

1. Emily Staples

2. Sophia Yoemans

3. Melanie Walker

4. Sky Load

5. Olivia Sowers

LAST YEAR AT JIM WEST CHALLENGE

The Tigers are competing in the Jim West Challenge for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Mizzou finished as high as seventh in 2018 and placed 14th overall one year ago. Sophia Yoemans led the Tigers with a final score of 220 during the 2021 tournament, while Emily Staples (223) is also slated to compete in the second-straight year.

UP NEXT

The Tigers wrap up their fall season next weekend with a three-day tournament in Mexico. Mizzou is set to compete in the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, beginning on Friday.