Women’s Golf Heads to Johnie Imes Invitational

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf is set to compete at the Johnie Imes Invitational from Sept. 26-28 at The Club at Old Hawthorne Hosted by Mizzou.

EKU will tee off the tournament Monday morning from 8-8:36 am CT paired with Illinois State and Wichita State, head Coach Mandy Moore submitted Elisa Orduna Shackleton , Rylea Marcum , Alice Daag , Mary Keene Marrs and Maddie Hensley as the five Colonels on the scorecard.

Arkansas State, Bradley, California Baptist, Drake, FIU, Lipscomb, Missouri, Missouri State, Northern Illinois, Oral Roberts, and South Dakota round out the other 11 participating schools out of the 14 team field.

Fans can follow along with live stats for this week’s golf action on BirdieFire, scores will be automatically updated after every three holes completed.

The Colonels are coming off two tournaments which saw the team take a runner-up finish at the Redbird Invitational and a top-10 placement in a large Nittany Lion Invitational field.

Marcum is coming off two-straight weeks of a top-3 placement in the EKU lineup, her highest overall finish was T2 (73-73-72, +2) in Normal, Ill. to kick off the Fall season.

Shackleton was the top Colonel in the Nittany Lion Invitational Hosted by Penn State, the Zaragoza, Spain native placed T25 with a three-round finish of 224 (75-78-71).