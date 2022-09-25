Women’s Golf Heads to Johnie Imes Invitational

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf is set to compete at the Johnie Imes Invitational from Sept. 26-28 at The Club at Hawthorne Hosted by Mizzou.

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf is set to compete at the Johnie Imes Invitational from Sept. 26-28 at The Club at Hawthorne Hosted by Mizzou.

The Colonels are coming off two Fall weekends which saw the team take a second-place finish at the Redbird Invite and a top-10 placement in a large Nittany Lion Invitational field.

Senior Rylea Marcum has been in the top-3 of the EKU standings of both tournaments this Fall season, her highest placement was T2 after shooting two rounds of 72 scores in Normal, Ill.

Eliza Orduna Shackleton was the highest Colonel in the Nittany Lion Invitational standings Hosted by Penn State, the Zaragoza, Spain native placed T25 with a three-round finish of 75-78-71.

Senior Maddie Hensley a redshirt junior Alice Daag and freshman Elizabeth Tucci rounded out the other three Colonels entered into the last tournament.

Last season the Colonels claimed 8th in the tournament, Ragga Kristinsdottir was the top overall finish with a 204 three-round score. Shackleton, Marcum, Hensley, and Mattie Jo Neeley completed in last year’s field as well.

After the completion of the Johnie Imes Invite, Eastern Kentucky will take over two weeks off competition before traveling to the Lady Redwolves Classic in State University, Ark. to kick off the October slate.