Women’s Golf Heads to Greensboro for Grandover Fall Classic

Live Scoring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Women’s golf team heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Grandover Classic, Hosted by UNCG, beginning Monday.

Tournament Information

Dates: Sept. 26 (36 holes) and 27 (18 holes)

Place: Greensboro, North Carolina

Course: Grandover Women’s East (par-72 with 6155 yardage)

Live Stats: GolfStat

Teams (13): High Point, Howard, Longwood, Marshall, NC Central, Ohio, Queens, Radford, Towson, UNCG, Wake Forest, Winthrop, Wofford

Marshall Lineup

Abbey Bull

Olivia Kochan

Emily McLatchey

Katie Potter

Hanna Shrout

Freshmen Abbey Bull and Olivia Kochan are coming off great debuts at the Jennifer Duke Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, back on September 12 and 13. Bull finished in a tie for third as Kochan finished in a tie for 11th with teammate Emily McLatchey .

For all of the latest information on the Marshall Women’s golf team, follow the Herd on Twitter @HerdWGolf, Facebook at Marshall University Women’s Golf Team and on www.herdzone.com.

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!





—HerdZone.com—