Women’s Golf Heads To East Coast Of Sunshine State For Jupiter Invitational

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU Women’s Golf heads to the east coast of the Sunshine State to compete in the Jupiter Invitational starting Monday from Jupiter, Florida.

The two-day event (Oct. 3-4) Hosted by Florida Atlantic will take place at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club, a par 70 and 5,890-yard course.

Thirty-six holes of competition are scheduled for Monday’s action with the final round set for Tuesday. Nine teams will tee off at the event including fellow ASUN members Jacksonville and Stetson.

Last time out, FGCU opened the fall campaign with a 12th-place effort at the Lady Paladin Intercollegiate. Freshman Leonie Wulfers (Germany) led all Eagles with a top 10 finish in her first-ever Collegiate tournament, placing tied for ninth on the player leaderboard.

Wulfers was one of only eight golfers in a field of 95 to finish with an under-par score.

During round three, Posie Farrelly (Lutz, Fla.) carded the lowest round among any Eagle on the day, an even 72 to tie a career low.

For the Jupiter Invitational, Wulfers, Farrelly, Louise Gauthier (Uruguay), Anna Claire Bridge (Collierville, Tenn.) and Grace Rigby-Walden (England) round out the Eagle starting five.

FGCU tees off Monday starting at 8:30 am on holes 1-5.

JUPITER INVITATION

Hosted by FAU

October 3-4

Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club

Par 70 and 5,890 Yards

TEAMS:

FAU

FGCU

Jacksonville

Lamar

Seminole State

Stetson

Troy

UNCA

Western Carolina

