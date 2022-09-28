Women’s Golf Heading to the Evie Odom Invitational

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University Women’s golf match at the Evie Odom Invitational has been moved up one day due to the anticipated inclement weather from Hurricane Ian. The two-day event is hosted by Old Dominion University at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Va.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct.1, play will now take place on Sept. 29-30. The event is now scheduled for 18 holes on Thursday and will begin at 1:30 pm, while the final 36 holes are scheduled for Friday.

The Chanticleers have played in this event several times, including last season when the Chants finished third behind Tiffany Arafi’s second-place finish.

Head Coach Katie Quinney will have Arafi, Sophia Carlsen , Luisa Gibson , Sara Sarrio , and Maika Llarena making the trip to Virginia Beach.

Along with CCU and Old Dominion, the field includes Charlotte, College of Charleston, East Carolina, High Point, Indiana, James Madison, Middle Tennessee, Minnesota, North Florida, Penn State, Princeton, Sacramento State, and South Florida.

Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com, with a link to the live stats page at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU Women's golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.