Women’s Golf headed to Hot Springs Village for the Little Rock Golf Classic

This Week

The Southern Illinois Women’s golf team will compete in its final tournament of the fall season on Monday-Tuesday when they compete in the Little Rock Golf Classic, Hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock in Hot Springs Village. The Salukis will play at the Diamante Country Club.

Last Time Out

SIU finished fourth at the Saluki Invitational a week ago at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with junior Janie Samattiyadeekul finishing fifth overall.

Salukis Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of juniors Janie Samattiyadeekul senior Ayanna Habeel sophomore Kylee Vaughan freshman Ella Overstreet and sophomore Morgan Gindler . Senior Cecilia Ho will compete as an individual for Southern.

Hear from the Head Coach Cindy Bodmer

Southern Illinois Head Coach Cindy Bodmer said she’s hoping her team will make better decisions on the course going into the final tournament of the fall and their home tournament provided a good springboard into Little Rock.

“Dalhousie provided a wonderful experience. We had two days of good scores for a course that was difficult but with better decision making we would be moving closer to our team goals.”

Junior Janie Samattyadeekul is coming off another tournament where she was the top player for the Salukis as she finished on the all-tournament team.

“We feel she is maturing as a player and with continued improvement, we feel postseason awards are attainable.”

Now that she has a few tournaments under her belt with this roster, Bodmer said it’s been a process for the coaches, as well as the players, but the future is bright.

“It has been a learning experience for us learning their game and them learning ours. We will continue to build a bond of trust that will allow us to get better in all aspects.”

The Course

There are an abundance of Hot Springs Village golf courses promising great golf but there is only one private club in Hot Springs Village that offers 18 holes of award-winning, Championship golf – Diamante Country Club. Consistently ranked among the best in Arkansas and the region as one of the most enjoyable, yet flexible golf courses ever built.

The golf experience at Diamante Country Club is one unrivaled in Arkansas. Opened in 1995, Diamante Country Club is an Aulte & Clark design that features Panoramic Rolling Fairways and immaculately maintained Bent grass greens along with newly renovated “Better Billy Bunkers.” Host to multiple collegiate and professional events in its esteemed history, Diamante is a treat to play on a daily basis.

No other Hot Springs Village golf course offers the enjoyment, conditioning, beauty and exclusivity found at Diamante.

With seven sets of tees, ranging in distance from 4,650 yards all the way to 7,560 yards, this Hot Springs Village private club layout is a Joy for both low and high handicappers.

Golf Digest ranked Diamante as the number one golf course in Arkansas from 1997 through 2000 and it is currently ranked #3 in the state. In 2006, hole No. 17 was voted as the Arkansas Democrat Gazette readers’ favorite par four hole in the state of Arkansas.

Participating Teams

The 16-team field consists of Southern Illinois with Little Rock, Ball State, Belmont, Georgia State, Houston Christian, Idaho State, Missouri State, Southern Indiana, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Troy, Louisiana- Monroe, UT Arlington and Wichita State.

Tournament Schedule

The 54-hole tournament opens with two rounds on Monday starting at 8 am and the final round on Tuesday at 8 am

Stay Social

For the latest on Southern Illinois Women’s Golf, follow the team on Twitter (@SIU_WGolf), Instagram (@SIU_WGolf), and like the team’s official Facebook page (SalukiWGolf).