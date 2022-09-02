Women’s Golf Gets Started With First Practice of the Season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team gathered for their first practice of the season on Friday at Los Lagos Golf Course.

The Vaqueros didn’t waste much time and jumped right on the course for a quick 18 holes to get their competitive juices going again.

The 2022-23 season marks the final go around for some student-athletes and the start of the fall season brings the excitement.

“I am super excited now that we get to start up again,” senior Julie Lucio said. “After missing some time last season because of injury and coming back and playing again, I am more than excited to get this started.”

The Vaqueros get their season started in a few weeks at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational and will begin Qualifying next week.

Today was about getting on the course and getting back into a routine and using what they learned throughout last spring.

Each member of the team put in their own practice over the summer and now they get to showcase that growth.

“Today brings a lot of excitement,” junior Samantha Garza said. “We are excited to see how we are going to play. We are excited to just be out here again and we can’t wait for the season to get started.”

The season is right around the corner and the Vaqueros are ready to go.

