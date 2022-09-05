Women’s Golf Finishes Weekend in the North Country

CANTON, NY – The Union College Women’s golf team finished up play at the St. Lawrence Invitational on Sunday at Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course. Due to injuries, Union was represented by only three players on day two and did not score.

Ithaca College won the event with a two-day score of 663, five strokes ahead of SUNY Cortland. Utica University took third place at 758.

Senior Colleen Buckley finished the weekend tied for seventh place after a Sunday round of 87, giving her a two-day score of 171. She registered seven pars on the day (including five on the front nine), and added two more pars on the par-fives to finish the weekend five-over on the course’s four longest holes, tied for fourth-best in the field.

Sophomore Elle Lagor rebounded nicely on day two, tying for the largest improvement of the day by shaving 14 strokes off her score to finish with an 89 on Sunday and a two-day score of 192 (18th place). She recorded higher than a bogey on only three holes on Sunday, including a stretch of three straight pars to begin her back nine.

Sophomore Katerina Dimacopoulos also improved on yesterday’s score with a round of 98 on Sunday, finishing the weekend at 205 to place 20th overall.

After taking next weekend off, Union will return to action on September 17-18 at the New York University Invitational.