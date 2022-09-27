Women’s Golf Finishes Tied for 10th Place at Bearkat Invitational

HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team finished tied for 10th place at the Bearkat Invitational on Tuesday at Ravens Nest Golf Club.

The Vaqueros posted a final round 319 to finish with a three-round score of 939. UTRGV finished tied for 10th with Stephen F. Austin.

Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez posted the team’s best finish as she came in tied for 38th with a three-round score of 234 after a final round of 82.

Juniors Mercedes Vega and Sophia Tejeda finished tied for 44th with three-round scores of 236. Vega posted a final round 81 while Tejeda carded a final round 78.

Senior and Brownsville Veterans Memorial alum Julie Lucio and junior Samantha Garza finished tied for 51St with a three-round score of 237. Lucio carded a final round 78 while Garza posted a final round 82.

Freshman Jackie Howard Gonzalez wrapped up her first-career tournament in 67th place with a three-round score of 245 after a final round of 88.

Sam Houston won the team title with a three-round score of 851 after posting a final round 289. Sam Houston’s Zulaikah Nasser won the individual medalist with a three-round score of 207 after a final round even par 71.

The Vaqueros will be back in action from Oct. 3-5 at the NM State Aggie Invitational in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Results

*Played as an individual

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Sam Houston 279 283 289 851 2. ULM 298 297 296 891 3. Houston Christian 294 299 308 901 4. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 300 307 297 904 5. UTEP 309 298 301 908 6. Oklahoma City 303 301 305 909 7. Tarleton 311 306 299 916 8. Texas A&M-Commerce 316 305 306 927 9. Lamar 313 311 305 929 T-10. UTRGV 313 307 319 939 T-10. Stephen F. Austin 312 310 317 939 12. UT Arlington 323 312 316 951 13. Texas Southern 326 321 343 990

