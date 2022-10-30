Women’s Golf finishes third at the Dale McNamara Invitational

TAMPA (October 11, 2022) – The University of South Florida Women’s golf team competed in their penultimate event of the fall season and recorded a second straight third-place finish at the Dale McNamara Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

South Florida finished with a team score of 874 (+10) over 54 holes at Cedar Ridge Country Club. Host Tulsa won the tournament with a score of 868 (+4). Nebraska (869) was the runner-up.

The Bulls owned a three-stroke lead after playing 36 holes on Monday, capped by a score of 284 (-4) in round two.

Melanie Green (Medina, NY) and Lauren Heinlein (Ocala) paced USF with final scores of 217 (+1) to tie for sixth individually. Heinlein opened play with a 69 (-3) and birdied four of her final 10 holes in round one. Green carded four birdies on the front nine of round two to finish with a 67 (-5).

Juliana Camargo (Bogota, Colombia) tied for 14th with a 54-hole score of 220 (+3). The sophomore’s round two score of 71 (-1) helped lift the Bulls up the Leaderboard at the end of play on Monday.

Leonor Medeiros (Palmela, Portugal) tied for 27th with a 225 and Alizee Vidal (Le Gosier, France) tied for 32nd with a 227 in the 75-player field.

Up Next

The Bulls will conclude their fall slate at the Hurricane Invitational Hosted by Miami on October 31-November 1.

About USF Women’s Golf

The Bulls are in their fifth season under head coach Erika Brennan in 2022-23. USF is among the fastest rising programs in the country, as they climbed 75 spots in the national Golfstat rankings following Brennan’s first season in 2018-19 and have captured three tournament titles in four seasons, while setting numerous program scoring records under her leadership.

