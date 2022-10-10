Women’s Golf Finishes Third at Coyote Creek Classic

Two days with frost delays didn’t seem to phase the Bradley Women’s Golf lineup all that much, as the Braves’ scores got increasingly better as the weekend progressed. A weekend-best 308 in the final round placed the Braves in third, which was within three strokes of eventual team Champion Butler.

TEAM FINISH WAS TIGHT

Fans that were following the team standings throughout the final round on Sunday saw quite the back and forth. When the third round is broken down separately, nearly half of the field was within 10 strokes of each other, just a testament to how tight of a finish it would be.

Green Bay had the lead Entering the final round of play, then it seemed like Butler and Bradley found themselves duking it out for the team Trophy as the day moved on. It was Western Illinois that nearly posted the only sub-300 round for a team, scoring a final round of 301, and storming back to force a tie with Butler.

It was determined that the tie would be broken by whichever team’s fifth scoring player posted a lower-scoring round. In this case, the Bulldogs would get the tiebreak.

INDIVIDUAL PLAYER BREAKDOWN

The individual standings were an impressive finish as well. Bradley’s Mara Flaherty seemed to have the closest opportunity at an individual title. On Sunday, Flaherty had a front nine that featured two birdies and six pars. Six more holes of making par or better had the senior right in the thick of it. Megan Welch posted a tournament 230 to tally a top-10 finish (8th).

Allison Pacocha (T-12th; Tournament 233), Maria Perakis (T-28th; Tournament 242), and Grace Aromando (46th; Tournament 250) compiled Bradley’s team scorers.

Harriet Barker (Tournament 257) and Kathryn McNease (Tournament 252) also competed for the Braves as individuals.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE BRAVES

Coach Halley Morell will take her team down to the Ozarks National Invitational in Hollister, Missouri for the final tournament of the fall season. The tournament is hosted by conference foe Missouri State, and takes place between Monday, October 31st and Wednesday, November 2nd.

FULL RESULTS

For the file featuring a full results breakdown of the 2022 Bradley Coyote Creek Classic, follow this link.