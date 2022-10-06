Women’s Golf Finishes Third at BCI After Big Final Round

Arkansas Women’s golf finished the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in third place after a solid third round on their home course. The No. 15 Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday to move up three spots on the Leaderboard and finish the week with a 25-over 889 (299-302-288). Arkansas was also one of two teams to shoot at par or under in the third round. The Razorbacks finished the tournament just four strokes behind second-place Ole Miss and 10 behind winner Mississippi State.

Miriam Ayora led the Razorbacks this week with a 221 (72-74-75) to finish in a tie for seventh. She tallied four birdies in the final round. Julia Gregg was solid once again with a 73 on Wednesday. The senior finished the week also in the top 10 for a tie for ninth with a 222 (75-74-73).

Giovanna Fernandez had some great shots in the final round to move up 12 spots and finish with a 17th place showing. She had four birdies on the day, including a long one on hole seven to end the week with a 227 (77-77-72). Her round three 72 is a new career-low round. Reagan Zibilski led the Razorbacks on Wednesday and came up huge with a 1-under 71. The freshman was bogey-free in the final 13 holes, registering three birdies (holes three, four and nine). Zibilski jumped up 18 spots to round out the weekend in a tie for 18th (79-77-71=227).

Kajal Mistry stepped up when the team needed her today, finishing Wednesday with an even-par 72. The senior was bogey-free in the final 10 holes and picked up three birdies. She finished the week with a 230 (75-83-72) to tie for 31st.

On the individual side, Kendall Todd was consistent throughout the week, completing round three with a 75. She finished in 16th with a nine-over 225 (75-75-75). Meghan Royal also represented the Razorbacks as an individual and finished the week with a 231 to tie for 31st (76-77-78).

Arkansas led the field in birdies with 46, tallying 17 of those on Wednesday. The Razorbacks also had the best par 5s average with 4.72.

TAYLOR’S TAKE

“I thought we did a lot better job,” said head Coach Shauna Taylor. We maintained our energy; we didn’t let us get too down or too up. They played more connected today and I think it showed in our results… We fought our tails off.”

FINAL INDIVIDUAL SCORES

T7 – Miriam Ayora – 72-74-75=221 (+5)

T9 – Julia Gregg – 75-74-73=222 (+6)

16 – Kendall Todd* – 75-74-75=225 (+9)

17 – Giovanna Fernandez – 77-77-72=227 (+10)

T18 – Regan Zibilski – 79-77-71=227 (+11)

T31 – Kajal Mistry – 75-83-72=230 (+14)

T34 – Meghan Royal* – 76-75-78=231 (+15)

* playing as an individual

FINAL TEAM SCORES

1 – Mississippi State – 287-306-286=879 (+15)

2 – Ole Miss – 296-295-294=885 (+21)

3 – Arkansas – 299-30-288=889 (+25)

4 – UCLA – 312-287-294=893 (+29)

5 – Texas A&M – 301-293-301=895 (+31)

6 – Clemson – 308-291-306=905 (+41)

7 – California – 305-307-302=914 (+50)

8 – UNLV – 304-309-305=918 (+54)

9 – Louisville – 323-305-293=921 (+57)

10 – UCF – 319-299-308=926 (+62)

11 – Kansas – 322-302-304=928 (+64)

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks have a quick turnaround, as the team heads to Juno Beach, Florida for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club. Full coverage of the tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

MORE INFORMATION

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.