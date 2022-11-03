Women’s Golf Finishes Strong at Pac-12 Preview

KAILUA-KONA, Haw. – Sun Devil Women’s Golf ended the Fall season in impressive fashion, putting together a strong final round at the Pac-12 Preview.

Arizona State (-5/871) set a program record on Monday and got back on track today by delivering the lowest round of any team. Two of the three days the Sun Devils were the best team in Hawaii, building confidence in their final tournament of the Fall season. Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye ‘s team turned in arguably their most impressive performance yet, finishing fourth at the Pac-12 Preview. When all was said and done, they trailed only No. 1 Stanford, No. 6 Oregon, and No. 13 Arizona in the team standings. It was a 285 (-7) that helped them solidify their position, as the Maroon & Gold were three strokes better than any other team in the final round. ASU did their best work on the par five opportunities, finishing an incredible 22-under to lead the entire field in scoring average on those holes.

The success was not limited to just the team, as several individuals shone at the Pac-12 Preview. Ashley Menne was the highest-finishing Sun Devil, earning a tie for fourth place. It is her seventh career Top-10 finish and fourth in the Top-5, as she ends her Fall on a high note. Menne capped the tournament with a 70 (-3) after shooting a 66 on Monday, book-ending her week with masterful rounds. Joining Menne in shooting under par was Beth Coulter, who carded a 72 (-1) to move up five spots. She slid into a tie for 15th, the best finish of her young career.

Arizona State would not have been able to capture fourth place without the contributions of Grace Summerhays throughout the week, as she held the lowest score on the team through two rounds. Calynne Rosholt had the second-best round of the day for the Sun Devils, shooting a 71 (-2) to move up 11 spots on the leaderboard. She moved into a tie with teammate Paula Schulz-Hanssen, who also shot under par at 72 (-1) to match a career-high and cement a career-best finish (T-32nd).

The Sun Devils will get a well-deserved break over the next two months, not competing until a Matchup with Denver and Vanderbilt on January 15 to open up the Spring season.

ROUND BREAKDOWN

Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye ‘s team came out focused and ready to perform, playing extremely well throughout the day. The tone was set by Ashley Menne , who started off the round with three birdies in the first six holes. After her Lone set back of consecutive bogeys on eight and nine, Menne was Flawless the rest of the way, finishing the final ten holes two-under. Menne finished with 14 birdies, tied for the third most of any golfer in the field. The second lowest round of the day came courtesy of Calynne Rosholt, who quickly overcame a bogey on her first hole to cruise to a solid outing. She had five birdies on the day, including four over her final 11 holes to make a leap in the standings.

The freshman duo of Beth Coulter and Paula Schulz-Hanssen continue to impress, each delivering 72’s (-1) today. Coulter’s started and ended strong, with three birdies in the first five holes, while going two-under in her final five. Schulz-Hanssen found a rhythm in the middle of the round, going three-under during a bogey-free 11 hole stretch that helped her move up eight spots on the Leaderboard by the end of the day.

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye

“I am so proud of how our team fought back today and played with grit and enormous determination !! We were low score 2 out of the 3 days! That is a big accomplishment! Thank you to everyone at Nanea Golf Club for making another great PAC 12 Preview!”

TEAM STANDINGS



Place Team 1 2 Thu Par 1 #1 Stanford 275 291 288 – 18 2 #6 Oregon 288 291 289 -8 3 #13 Arizona 280 300 289 -7 4 #22 Arizona State 275 311 285 -5

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

UP NEXT

Arizona State will enjoy a well-deserved break, getting the next couple of months off before the start of the Spring season. The next tournament for the Sun Devils will be a Matchup with Denver and Vanderbilt at Whirlwind Golf Club on January 15. The one-day Showdown will help get the three teams ready for a competitive Spring schedule, featuring seven regular season events. It all leads up to postseason play, which will begin at home for the Sun Devils, with the 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Golf Championship Hosted at Papago Golf Club Apr. 17-19. NCAA Regionals are scheduled for May 8-10 with the team’s striving to make it to the NCAA Championship, once again Hosted by Arizona State at Grayhawk Golf Club May 19-24.

