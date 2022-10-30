Women’s Golf Finishes Seventh in Battle at the Beach

Moa Swedenskiold

– University of Houston freshmanposted a 1-under 70 to lead the Cougars and tied for sixth with a three-day total of 210 at the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose on Sunday afternoon.

Starting her day off No. 5 on the 6,250-yard, par-71 course, Svedenskiold endured a bogey at No. 6 before returning to even par with her first birdie on the par-4 eighth hole.

Following seven pars and a pair of bogeys during her next nine holes, Svedenskiold drained back-to-back birdies on No. 18 and No. 1 and added her final birdie of the tournament on No. 4 to finish at even-par 210.

The Halmstad, Sweden, native recorded her second Top-Five finish of the week after sharing Jim West Challenge medalist honors at the Jim West Challenge at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas, on Monday. She has shot par or lower in each of her last nine rounds, dating back to late September.

Fellow freshman Natalie Saint Germain joined Svedenskiold among the Top 10, tying for eighth at 211. The Prague native earned her third Top-10 finish to open her Collegiate career.

As a team, the Cougars posted a total of 287 in the Final Round and finished seventh at 862.

LSU captured the team championship with a score of 838 to finish six strokes ahead of host TCU. Vanderbilt (852), Mississippi (852), Mississippi State (853) and Clemson (858) rounded out the Top-Six leaders while Arkansas (863), Baylor (836 ) and North Texas (868) completed the Top 10.

LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad captured medalist honors after shooting for the second straight day and finished at 195. TCU’s Lois Lau finished second at 202 while Mississippi’s Andrea Lignell finished third at 203, and Caitlyn Macnab (TCU) finished fourth at 209.

Svedenskiold joined Sera Hasegawa (Baylor) and Latanna Stone (LSU) in a tie for sixth.

Following the Battle at the Beach, the Cougars will take a break before opening the spring season at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Feb. 13-14, 2023.

Houston then returns home to play host to the ICON Invitational at Golf Club of Houston on Feb. 27-28, 2023, in Humble, Texas.

