Women’s Golf Finishes Seventh at Stephens Cup

Arkansas Women’s golf team finished round three of stroke play in seventh at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup with an 11-over 875 (299-284-292). The No. 9 The Razorbacks came into the final round with a four-shot lead over LSU, but Arkansas was unable to hold that edge, finishing seven strokes behind the sixth-place Tigers. Arkansas’ time at the Stephens Cup has come to an end, as the top four teams advance to tomorrow’s match play.

Miriam Ayora led the Razorbacks for the third straight tournament with a 3-under 213 (73-71-69) for a tie for eighth place. Ayora is the first Razorback this season to finish 54 holes under par. After shooting a 73 in the first round, the junior got better every round. Ayora’s 69 on Tuesday was accomplished behind five birdies and just two bogeys.

Kajal Mistry followed Ayora with a season-low 1-over 217 (71-74-72) to finish with a season’s best 18th place showing. On Tuesday, Mistry logged four birdies and was free of a bogey in the final nine holes to finish the day at even par.

The Razorbacks’ remaining three players in the lineup ended in a three-way tie for 29th with a 10-over 226 each. Julia Gregg finished the third round with a 74 behind three birdies, while Giovanna Fernandez carded a 77. Reagan Zibilski finished with a 79 on Tuesday.

Wake Forest won the Women’s tournament with a 19-under 845 (281-277-287) and the Demon Deacons’ Rachel Kuehn was the individual medalist with a 10-under 206 (67-69-70).

Over the three rounds, Arkansas led the pack with two eagles. Ayora tied for second in par 4s with a 3.90 average and Mistry tied for fifth in par 5s with a 4.50 average.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (FINAL AFTER STROKE PLAY)

T8 – Miriam Ayora – 73-71-69=213 (-3)

T18 – Kajal Mistry – 71-74=217 (+1)

T29 – Julia Gregg – 79-73-74=226 (+10)

T29 – Giovanna Fernandez – 80-69-77=226 (+10)

T29 – Regan Zibilski – 76-71-79=226 (+10)

TEAM SCORES (FINAL AFTER STROKE PLAY)

1 – Wake Forest – 281-277-287=845 (-19)

2 – Stanford – 283-286-282=851 (-13)

3 – Duke – 288-282-283=853 (-11)

4 – South Carolina – 287-292-278=857 (-7)

5 – Southern Cal – 285-288-293=866 (+2)

6 – LSU – 296-291-281=868 (+4)

7 – Arkansas – 299-284-292=875 (+11)

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks wrap up the fall slate with the Battle at the Beach from Oct. 28-30 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Arkansas will play at the Club Campestre San Jose.

MORE INFORMATION

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.