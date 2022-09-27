Women’s Golf Finishes Second At Boston College Intercollegiate, Fifth At Aggie Invitational

ELON, NC – The Elon University Women’s golf team posted another strong result on Tuesday at the Boston College Intercollegiate, as the Phoenix placed second out of 16 teams. Boston College Hosted the event at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass.

Elon also finished fifth at the Aggie Invitational in Greensboro, which NC A&T hosted at the Bryan Park Champions Course. The Phoenix split to compete in the events.

In Boston, Elon carded a final round of 307 to finish the tournament with a 54-hole total of 903 (+39). Tournament host Boston College won the event by two strokes over Phoenix after shooting a 10-over par 298 in the final round. Annabelle Ackroyd finished alone in second place and Lotte Fox placed Solo seventh to lead the Phoenix.

“It was a tough finish to a long day. I’m proud of the team, they all worked hard, it just wasn’t our day,” head Coach Chris Dockrill said. “We are looking forward to the next event.”

The Phoenix finished fifth in Greensboro with a three-round total of 936 (+72). Western Carolina won the team competition with a 16-under par 848, and Appalachian State came in second with a 37-over par 901. Andrea Asmundsdottir was Elon’s top individual finisher, as the sophomore tied for seventh to earn her first career top 10 finish.

HIGHLIGHTS—Boston College Intercollegiate

Annabelle Ackroyd earned her third consecutive top-six finish of the fall, as the senior posted a final round 75 (+4) to place Solo second in the individual standings. Ackroyd made a team-high nine birdies for the tournament and led the field in par-4 scoring for the week (4.00).

After posting her career-best finish at last week's Elon Invitational, Lotte Fox backed it up this week by placing seventh at the Intercollegiate. The junior has finished in the top 15 in all three of Elon's fall tournaments this season.

Svarin Yuenyong carded a final round 77 to finish in a tie for 12th. Yuenyong tied for a tournament-best 38 pars and led the Phoenix in par-5 scoring for the week (5.08).

Freshman Ashley Lafontaine fired her best round of the tournament on Tuesday, shooting a 4-over par 76 to finish alone in 18th. The reigning CAA Player of the Week improved her score in each round (78-77-76).

As a team, the Phoenix ranked No. 2 in the field in par-4 scoring (4.28) and No. 3 in par-5 scoring (5.22). Elon also made 164 pars for the week, the second most in the field.

Elon has now finished in the top-two in its first three of four tournaments of the fall season, including a pair of wins at the William & Mary Fall Invitational and Elon Invitational.

HIGHLIGHTS—Aggie Invitational

Andrea Asmundsdottir paced the Phoenix in Greensboro, as a final round 74 moved her up seven spots in the individual standings. This was the first top 10 of Asmundsdottir’s career.

Katie Kennedy carded a 79 on the final day to finish in a tie for 14th place. The sophomore had never previously finished in the top 20 of a college tournament.

UP NEXT

Elon concludes its fall season at the Edisto Island Invitational on Oct. 9-11 in Edisto Beach, SC

2022 Boston College Intercollegiate

Sept. 26-27 | Canton, Mass.

Team Standings

1. Boston College (304-299-298-901) +37

2. Elon (303-293-307-903) +39

3. Seattle (302-304-303-909) +45

4. Sacred Heart (306-305-308-919) +55

T5. Monmouth (307-312-311-930) +66

T5. Quinnipiac (310-303-317-930) +66

T7. Creighton (311-313-311-935) +71

T7. Boston University (308-316-311-935) +71

9. Rollins (313-315-308-936) +72

10. Merrimack (307-324-324-943) +79

11. Fairfield (305-324-312-953) +89

12. Long Island (323-326-324-973) +109

T13. Hartford (333-328-325-986) +122

T13. Holy Cross (325-331-330-986) +122

T15. Siena (331-331-330-992) +128

T15. Wagner (326-336-339-1001) +137

Individual Standings

2. Annabelle Ackroyd (74-70-75-219) +3

7. Lotte Fox (76-70-79-225) +9

T12. Svarin Yuenyong (75-76-77-228) +12

18. Ashley Lafontaine (78-77-76-231) +15

T64. Apple Ngamwong (79-84-83-246) +30

2022 Aggie Invitational

Sept. 26-27 | Greensboro, NC

Team Standings

1. Western Carolina (278-286-284-848) -16

2. Appalachian State (295-302-304-901) +37

3. Alabama State (302-296-312-910) +46

4. North Carolina A&T (309-305-314-928) +64

5. Elon (313-311-312-936) +72

Individual Standings

T7. Andrea Asmundsdottir (75-76-74-225) +9

T14. Katie Kennedy (75-75-79-228) +12

22. Charlotte Scully (80-82-78-240) +24

23. Annie Wu (84-78-81-243) +27

–ELON–