Women’s Golf Finishes MEC Championships in 4th Place Shooting 1037

Avalon Lakes, OH. – Day three of the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships Featured the top six teams in the field going at it. The Wheeling University Women’s Golf team wrapped up day three of play shooting a 352 and finished fourth overall in the field with a combined team score of 1037 across the three-day event. Senior Emily Holzopfel led the way with her best performance of the tournament and was the Lone Cardinal to crack the event’s top 10.

After shooting an 86 in the first round of competition and following it up with an 81 in round two, Holzopfel came back with her best performance of the tournament when she shot a 78 in round three. She started the day on hole one and, through the first five holes, she was sitting as one of the top golfers in the field at -1. She hit a birdie on hole four to get her ahead and would finish the front nine with a +1, putting her in good position heading into the back nine. She once again got off to a strong start, with three straight pars, but got into some bogey trouble on the back end, shooting +1 on each of the final three holes. She shot +5 on holes 10 – 18, bringing her total score to +6 (78) for the day to end her tournament run. With the performance, Holzopfel went from being tied for 11th to start the day to being tied for 7th and fighting for a top five spot by the end of the third day. It was a strong showing for the senior as she finished the fall season strong.

Finishing behind her was freshman Marra Johnson , who was also able to lower her score on all three days of competition. She began the tournament shooting a 92 on the first day and ended with a tournament best 87 in round three. She struggled out of the gate, shooting +3 on hole one, and had to fight back with four front nine pars to finish at +8. On the back nine, she shot one stroke better at +7 to end her first conference Championship event. Senior Kylee Tolliver finished third in the third round, finishing at 91. She would pick up five pars on the day and posted her second-best score of the tournament.

Senior Zoila Herrera and sophomore Nicole Lincicome rounded out the Cardinal’s top five, finishing with scores of 96 and 98, respectively. Both had strong starts to tournament play in rounds one and two, but a few big holes shot their scores up as they finished out the final 18. The Cardinals had one golfer finish in the events top 10 ( Emily Holzopfel (t-7th)) and two Golfers finish in the top 20 (Holzopfel and Nicole Lincicome (20th)). While it was not the finish that the team was hoping for overall, they will use it as a learning experience as they continue to grow and prepare for the spring season.

The Wheeling University Women’s Golf team’s fall schedule is at an end with the conclusion of the MEC Championships. They will now look ahead to the spring as they prepare for the run to the Regional Championships.