Women’s Golf Finishes in 10th Place at Golf Iconic Classic

LAS CRUCES, NM – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team finished the Golf Iconic Classic in 10th place on Wednesday at NMSU Golf Course.

The Vaqueros posted a final round 307 to finish with a three-round score of 901 as they finished ahead of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UC Riverside, South Dakota State, CSU Bakersfield, and UT Arlington.

Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez led the way for the Vaqueros on the final day as she posted a two-over par 74 to finish with a three-round score of 217. Ramirez finished tied for 11th place.

Junior Samantha Garza finished tied for 35th with a three-round score of 223 after posting a final round 77. Junior Sophia Tejeda tied for 42n.d with a three-round score of 225 after carding a final round of 79.

Junior Mercedes Vega posted her second-straight round of 78 as she finished in 69th with a three-round score of 237. Senior and Brownsville Veterans alum Julie Lucio also posted her second-straight round of 78 as she finished in 75thwith a three-round score of 242.

Pepperdine won the team Championship with a three-round score of 859 after posting a final round 284. Oral Roberts’ Sarah Bell posted a final round 70 to win the individual Championship with a three-round score of 208.

The Vaqueros will be back in action from October 15-17 at the Pat Bradley Invitational, Hosted by Florida International.

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Pepperdine 284 291 284 859 2. New Mexico State 294 280 289 863 3. Long Beach 287 290 289 866 4. San Francisco 298 287 283 868 5. Oral Roberts 291 292 294 877 6. Cal Poly 293 294 291 878 7. UTEP 300 299 286 885 8. Campbell 290 298 301 889 9. Southern Utah 303 297 293 893 10. UTRGV 299 295 307 901 T-11. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 308 299 295 902 T-11. UC Riverside 306 300 296 902 13. South Dakota State 304 303 300 907 14. CSU Bakersfield 298 313 303 914 15. UT Arlington 308 314 308 930

Support UTRGV Women’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube