Women’s Golf Finishes in 10th Place at Golf Iconic Classic
LAS CRUCES, NM – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team finished the Golf Iconic Classic in 10th place on Wednesday at NMSU Golf Course.
The Vaqueros posted a final round 307 to finish with a three-round score of 901 as they finished ahead of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UC Riverside, South Dakota State, CSU Bakersfield, and UT Arlington.
Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez led the way for the Vaqueros on the final day as she posted a two-over par 74 to finish with a three-round score of 217. Ramirez finished tied for 11th place.
Junior Samantha Garza finished tied for 35th with a three-round score of 223 after posting a final round 77. Junior Sophia Tejeda tied for 42n.d with a three-round score of 225 after carding a final round of 79.
Junior Mercedes Vega posted her second-straight round of 78 as she finished in 69th with a three-round score of 237. Senior and Brownsville Veterans alum Julie Lucio also posted her second-straight round of 78 as she finished in 75thwith a three-round score of 242.
Pepperdine won the team Championship with a three-round score of 859 after posting a final round 284. Oral Roberts’ Sarah Bell posted a final round 70 to win the individual Championship with a three-round score of 208.
The Vaqueros will be back in action from October 15-17 at the Pat Bradley Invitational, Hosted by Florida International.
Results
|Place
|Team
|Road 1
|Road 2
|Road 3
|Total
|1.
|Pepperdine
|284
|291
|284
|859
|2.
|New Mexico State
|294
|280
|289
|863
|3.
|Long Beach
|287
|290
|289
|866
|4.
|San Francisco
|298
|287
|283
|868
|5.
|Oral Roberts
|291
|292
|294
|877
|6.
|Cal Poly
|293
|294
|291
|878
|7.
|UTEP
|300
|299
|286
|885
|8.
|Campbell
|290
|298
|301
|889
|9.
|Southern Utah
|303
|297
|293
|893
|10.
|UTRGV
|299
|295
|307
|901
|T-11.
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|308
|299
|295
|902
|T-11.
|UC Riverside
|306
|300
|296
|902
|13.
|South Dakota State
|304
|303
|300
|907
|14.
|CSU Bakersfield
|298
|313
|303
|914
|15.
|UT Arlington
|308
|314
|308
|930
Support UTRGV Women’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube