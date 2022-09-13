Women’s Golf Finishes Fourth at USF Intercollegiate

SAN FRANCISCO, California – The #25 Pepperdine Women’s golf team went toe-to-toe with several of the West’s top teams and wound up with a solid fourth-place finish at the season-opening USF Intercollegiate on Tuesday.

The Waves posted a two-day total of a 3-over 855 (282-287-286) at the par-71 Ocean Course at the Olympic Club. They finished closer to first place (seven shots behind winner San Jose State) than they did to fifth place (10 shots ahead of BYU).

The tournament featured all five West Coast Conference schools and Pepperdine placed well ahead of all four league foes.

PLAYER SCORES

Sophomore Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, Calif.) tied for sixth place with a 1-under 212 (68-72-72). She overcame a rough start today with three bogeys in the first six holes, but was flawless the rest of the way and picked up birdies on 11 and 13. Gomez had a team-high nine birdies for the tournament.

(Murrieta, Calif.) tied for sixth place with a 1-under 212 (68-72-72). She overcame a rough start today with three bogeys in the first six holes, but was flawless the rest of the way and picked up birdies on 11 and 13. Gomez had a team-high nine birdies for the tournament. Junior Kaleiya Romero (San Jose, Calif.) tied for eighth with an even-par 213 (70-72-71). Her even-par round included three birdies, with one of them coming on 18 to end her tournament.

(San Jose, Calif.) tied for eighth with an even-par 213 (70-72-71). Her even-par round included three birdies, with one of them coming on 18 to end her tournament. Junior Lion Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) tied for 14th at 216 (70-73-73). She had one birdie on Tuesday. Higo had 43 pars for the tournament to lead all players.

(Gold Coast, Australia) tied for 14th at 216 (70-73-73). She had one birdie on Tuesday. Higo had 43 pars for the tournament to lead all players. Freshman Jenny Zhu (Nanjing, China) tied for 25th at 221 (74-70-77). She had one birdie in the final round.

(Nanjing, China) tied for 25th at 221 (74-70-77). She had one birdie in the final round. Senior Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai’i) tied for 36th at 223 (78-75-70). She had the Waves’ best score in the third round, and her 1-under day included three birdies.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine’s second of three fall tournaments is the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, set for September 26-28 in Wolcott, Colorado.

THE NUMBERS

Team Standings: 1. San Jose State 848; 2. UCLA 852; 3. California 853; 4. Pepperdine 855; 5. BYU 865; T6. Colorado 873; T6. Oregon State 873; 8. Santa Clara 877; 9. Gonzaga 887; 10. San Francisco 889.

Individual Leaders: 1. Kajsa Arwefjall (San Jose State) 202; 2. Allysha Mae Mateo (BYU) 205; 3. Cristina Ochoa (California) 207; T4. Carolina Canales (UCLA) 210; T4. Ty Akabane (UCLA) 210.