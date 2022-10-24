Women’s Golf finishes fourth at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. — The No. 8 The University of Texas Women’s Golf team shot 2-under over the final 18 holes and finished in fourth place at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday. Texas shot 1-under as a team for the tournament.

The Longhorns were one of four teams to shoot under par on the final day of the tournament along with Stanford, San Jose State and Iowa State. The Cardinal won the tournament with a 15-under par team score, followed by San Jose State (-5) and Iowa State (-5).

Texas tallied the second most birdies of any team in the tournament over the course of the three rounds with 48 birdies. The Longhorns led the tournament field in par 5 scoring with an average of 4.63.

Freshman Angela Heo led the way for the Longhorns with rounds of 69-69-70 to shoot 5-under par and finish tied for fourth-place individually.

The Lineup

• Angela Heo played a consistent tournament. Heo had the third best average on par 5’s over the course of the tournament at 4.42.

• Bentley Cotton moved up 21 spots on the Leaderboard in the final round with a 2-under 69. Cotton made four birdies on her final 18 holes and finished tied for 25th for the tournament.

• Cindy Hsu finished tied for 25th in the tournament with a final round even-par 71.

• Bohyun Park carded a 1-over 72 and finished tied for 35th for the tournament.

• Sophie Guo finished tied for 35th at 4-over for the tournament. Guo eagled the par 5 seventh hole in the final round.

Head Coach Ryan Murphy on the Stanford Intercollegiate

Finishing under par for 54 holes at Stanford is a really good tournament. This team knows they are capable of more, but we did a lot of good things. We need to continue to sharpen certain areas and have more scores in the 60’s. Those rounds give us chances to win.

Angela played great this week. 69-69-70. And she will continue to do great things going forward. Coming into college is not always seamless, it’s a new world. Angela has her footing and it was great having her get into the line-up and playing the level of golf she played this week. I couldn’t be more proud of her.