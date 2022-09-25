Women’s Golf Finishes First Round Play at Schooner Fall Classic

NORMAN, Okla. – Junior Nicole Abelar and freshmen Natalie Saint Germain and Alexa Saldana led five University of Houston Women’s Golf stars with par or lower scores during the First Round of the Schooner Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Abelar, Saint Germain and Saldana each finished at 1-under 69, while super senior Annie Kim and freshman Moa Swedenskiold posted 70s on the 6,112-yard, par-70 course at Belmar Golf Club.

I t was the first time in school history that five Cougars in the lineup posted par or better and the second time five student-athletes achieved that milestone.

Houston first enjoyed five sub-par performances at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Championships at English Turn Country Club in New Orleans on Feb. 17, 2020, but had Kim playing as an individual.

As a team, the Cougars were tied for seventh with Baylor and North Texas at 3-under 277. Florida State held the First-Round lead at 13-under 267 to stand one shot ahead of host Oklahoma. Virginia Tech and Clemson were tied for third at 273 with Oklahoma State (275) and Illinois completing the Top Six.

Illinois’ Crystal Wang and Clemson’s Chloe Holder were tied for the individual lead after posting 64s Saturday. Lottie Woad (Florida State) and Alyssa Montgomery (Virginia Tech) were tied for third at 65.

Saint Germain recorded her third straight sub-par round as she begins her collegiate career as a freshman. The Prague, Czech Republic, native opened the tournament off No. 10 with a birdie and moved to 2-under following a birdie on the par-4, 15th hole.

She overcame a bogey on No. 16 and returned to 2-under with a birdie on the par-5 third hold. Saint Germain rallied from two bogeys in a three-hole stretch on Nos. 5-7 and added her final birdie of the day on No. 8.

Earlier in the week, she became the fastest Houston freshman in school history to shoot 67 or better, reaching that total in the Second Round of her first Collegiate event.

Like Saint Germain, Abelar drained birdie on her first hole of the day at No. 10 and added another birdie on No. 15 is her first nine. The Manila, Philippines, native enjoyed back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2-3 and ended the day with five straight pars.

Saldana enjoyed birdies on two of her first four holes and added her final birdie of the day at the par-3 second hole

LIVE SCORING

Fans can follow live scoring at the Schooner Fall Classic by clicking here.

PAIRINGS

For Sunday’s Second Round, the Cougars will compete in groups with student-athletes from Baylor and North Texas, starting off No. 1.

Svedenskiold starts the day for Houston at 9 am, with Kim (9:10 am), Abelar (9:20 am), Saldana (9:30 am) and Saint Germain (9:40 am) following.

Fans can find complete pairings by clicking here.

UP NEXT

Following the Schooner Fall Classic, the Cougars will take a break before returning to action at the Jim West Challenge, set for Oct. 23-24 at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas, and Hosted by Texas State.

Houston then closes out its fall schedule when it tees off at the Battle at the Beach, Hosted by TCU at Club Campestre San Jose in San Jose del Cabo, BCS, Mexico on Oct. 28-30.

