Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Saluki Invitational

The Lindenwood Women’s golf team completed the Saluki Invitational on Tuesday, finishing in fifth place compiling a total score of 980. Noelia Rodriguez Chicote finished in 14th place, Tops among Lindenwood players.

OVERVIEW

Kassidy Hull led Lindenwood, shooting an 80. She compiled a pair of birdies in the opening round to go along with eight pars. Addasyn Zeller also carded an 80 in the opening round, playing steady golf with 11 pars. Zeller finished the tournament with 28 pars, the most among Lindenwood players. The Lions improved their score by six strokes from round one to round two (330, 324). Hull led the Lions by shooting a 78. Rodriguez Chicote finished right behind her shooting a 79, aided by three birdies on the back nine.

On the final day, Lindenwood shot a 326 as Rodriguez Chicote had the lowest score, shooting a 76, including three birdies on the back nine. Rounding out the Lions lineup was Kassidy Hull , Alexis Montgomery Zeller and Becca Oertel

RESULTS

Place Name Score T14 Noelia Rodriguez Chicote (81, 79,76) T23 Kassidy Hull (80, 78, 86) 27 Addasyn Zeller (80,83,83) 31 Alexis Montgomery (89, 84, 81) 39 Becca Oertel (89, 88, 89) 38 Lillian Schlemmer (90, 85, 85)

UP NEXT

The Lions will wrap up the spring portion of their schedule at the Charles Braun Jr. Intercollegiate on October 24 in Evansville, Ind.