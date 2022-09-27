Women’s Golf Finishes Fall Season Opener at the MCC Women’s Intercollegiate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Concordia Texas Women’s golf team competed in their opening tournament at the Montgomery Country Club Women’s Intercollegiate. The Women’s team showed well as they finished in 12th place at the two-round tournament.

Freshman Sophia Padilla shone in her first Collegiate tournament as she placed tied for 28th and led the Tornados on both days with a total of 75-79-154 (+10). Second-year golf Julia Moss also tallied a top-50 finish with a steady score of 79-80-159.

Emma Finger kicked off her sophomore campaign with a 19-over, 83-80-163, while fellow sophomore Samantha Miethke finished four shots behind her at 85-82-167. Rounding out the scoring for the Tornados was a grad senior Tiana Shobe who showed the best improvement between rounds one and two with a score of 98-84-182.

CTX Women’s golf will be back in action next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4. The will compete in the 2022 Tempest Intercollegiate in Gladewater, Texas.

THE TORNADO WOMEN

