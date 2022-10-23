Women’s Golf Finishes Fall Schedule at Charlotte Invitational

The High Point Women’s golf team will head to Concord, NC to compete in the Charlotte Invitational, Hosted by UNC Charlotte. This will be High Point’s final tournament of its fall schedule.

Event Info

Monday October 24-Tuesday October 25, – Charlotte Invitational (Concord, NC)

Live Scoring | Cabarrus Country Club

The Field

High Point will be one of the 13 teams in the field. Charlotte, Xavier, James Madison, Cal Poly, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Eastern Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Queens, and Sandhills CC will all be competing.

HPU’s Lineup

Sarah Kahn

Ella Perna

Darianys Guzman

Danielle Suh

Ashley Chalmers

Cabarrus Country Club

Founded in 1927, Cabarrus Country Club is one of the oldest and most friendly country clubs in the south. The 18-hole, par-72 course was designed by George Cobb, who has designed many prestigious golf courses including the par-3 course at Augusta National Golf Club and Quail Hollow. His tree-lined, Championship design at Cabarrus Country Club plays at just under 7,000 yards from the back tees and features a USGA rating of 73.9. Cabarrus Country Club has hosted many prestigious tournaments including several USGA and CGA qualifiers.

Format and Schedule

The 54-hole tournament will be played over the two days. It starts on Monday with a 9 AM shotgun start for the first 36 holes. The final 18 holes will be played on Tuesday with standard tee times. For the tournament. Cabarrus Country Club will play as a par-72 with a total yardage of 6,381.

Last Time Out

High Point finished 5th as a team at the Pirate Collegiate Classic, which was played on October 10 and October 11. Four Panthers finished in the top 10, including Sarah Kahn , whose second-place finish was just two strokes behind the leader. Kahn earned Big South Women’s Golfer of the Week with her 7-under par score while Ella Perna earned Freshman of the Week honors after finishing 15thth overall with a 6-over par 222. High Point also broke the program’s previous 36-hole low during the tournament with a 10-under par score on the first day.

