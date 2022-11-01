Women’s Golf Finishes Fall in 16th at Battle of the Beach in Cabo

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Women’s golf wrapped up the fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule finishing 16th at Battle of the Beach Hosted by TCU in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

SAMUELSSON LEADS; MARINA RIGHT BEHIND

Maia Samuelsson led the Niners in the final round with an even par 71. Samuelsson knocked down three birdies in the final round including two early on the back nine for her 71. Polina Marina ended with a one-over 72 with a four-birdie round draining three in a five-hole stretch Midway through the front nine.

FINAL THREE SCORES

Shelly Chen wrapped up the fall with a four-over 75 on Sunday. Chen knocked down four birdies, two on each side, including back-to-back on the par four third and par five fourth. Kaiyuree Moodley posted the fourth and final team score with a five-over 76 Converting her only birdie on the par four 10th. Caitlin Evans-Brand finished just one shot behind Moodley with a six-over 77 making four birdies in her final round, all within a seven-hole stretch.

FINAL FALL LEADERBOARD

The 49ers finished 16th in the stacked field at Cabo shooting a 294 (+10) in the final round. LSU posted a -10 day to top host TCU by six and finished 14 shots clear of Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

FEBRUARY START TO SPRING

Charlotte will be back in action February 19-21 playing in The Show Hosted by UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada.