Women’s Golf Finishes Eighth At Little Rock White Sands Bahamas Invitational

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – FGCU Women’s Golf finished eighth at the Little Rock White Sands Invitational on Sunday.

The Green and Blue closed strong by carding their lowest team round of the three-day event, a final-round 302. The Eagles collectively improved by 15 strokes from that of Saturday to Sunday’s round. FGCU entered the clubhouse with a final team score of 932.

“The team had a frustrating tournament,” first-year head Coach Shannon Sykora said. “I’m proud of how they kept their heads up and kept fighting to improve.”

ASUN member Lipscomb easily took home the team title with an 851 (-13) team score. On the individual leaderboard, the Bisons dominated by also placing first, second, third and fourth. Lauren Thompson (-4, 212) was declared the individual winner of the 45-golfer field for Lipscomb after a five playoff hole battle.

All five Eagles posted rounds in the 70s on Sunday. Louise Gauthier (Uruguay) led the Eagle starting five to finish tied for 27th (232). Gauthier improved each round, shooting a team-low 74 on Sunday.

Anna Claire Bridge (Collierville, Tenn.) fired back-to-back 79s to place tied for 30th (233).

Posie Farrelly (Lutz, Fla.) cut five strokes off her Saturday total on Sunday with her best round of the event being, a 76. Farrelly would finish tied for 34th.

Grace Rigby-Walden (England) and Leonie Wulfers (Germany) also carded their best rounds of the tournament on Sunday. Rigby-Walden sank the most birdies among any Eagle at the event.

FGCU will be back on the links later this month at the Mercer Invitational on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 to officially wrap up the fall season from Macon, Georgia.

EAGLE STARTING FIVE

T27 Louise Gauthier 80-78-74 | +16

T30 Anna Claire Bridge 75-79-79 | +17

T34 Posie Farrelly 79-81-76 | +20

T39 Grace Rigby-Walden 84-79-75 | +22

T42 Leonie Wulfers 79-85-77 | +25

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1 Lipscomb -13 | 291-285-275 | 851

2 Arkansas State +22 | 304-298-284 | 886

3 Central Arkansas +31 | 293-308-294 | 895

4 UNCG +40 | 301-303-300 | 904

5 Little Rock +44 | 309-300-299 | 908

6 Memphis +54 | 303-315-300 | 918

7 South Dakota State +62 | 313-309-304 | 926

8 FGCU +68 | 313-317-302 | 932

For complete coverage of the Women’s golf program, follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_WGOLF, on Facebook at /fgcuwgolf and online at www.FGCUathletics.com. You can also sign-up to have news on FGCUwomen’s golf or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our newest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs in continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and conditioning as well as departmental needs in facility expansion and improvement as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the purpose of the EAGLE Campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join Our Team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

COACH SYKORA

After a highly successful decade leading Barry University, Shannon Sykora was named the FGCU Women’s golf head Coach on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the 2017 NCAA Division II National Title, while finishing runner-up in 2014 and placing third in 2013 and 2022. Sykora led Barry to 28 tournament wins in his decade as head coach including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCA All-America First Team selections, nine WGCA Scholar All-Americans, one Honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the Inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur .

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ Charities of choice. For more information, including how to make a contribution, please visit www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and utilize the hashtag #FeedFGCU to help raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an Incredible 92 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 11 seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 45 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have earned a top-25 national ranking in their respective sport – including Women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022) and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s soccer (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue posted a department-best sixth-place finish in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 showing nationally, ahead of several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and state of Florida best seven teams earn the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate in their sport. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.50 GPA in the Classroom in the fall 2020 semester and has outperformed the general university undergraduate population for 26 consecutive semesters. The past five semesters (Fall 2019 – Spring 2022) saw another milestone reached as all 15 programs achieved a 3.0-or-higher cumulative team GPA. The Eagles also served an all-time high 7,200 Volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the Inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.