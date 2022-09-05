Women’s Golf Finishes Carmel Cup in Fifth

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 22 Arkansas Women’s golf team wrapped up the fall season’s opening weekend with a fifth place showing at the Carmel Cup. In a competitive eight-team field that featured six programs (including Arkansas) who played at the 2022 NCAA Championship and the NCAA Champion in Stanford, the Razorbacks finished the weekend 28-over to round out in fifth place.

Arkansas was +11 on Sunday, while Mississippi State jumped ahead of the Hogs shooting a 361 (+1) as a team. The Razorbacks finished four strokes behind the fourth-place Bulldogs and five ahead of sixth-place Texas Tech.

Junior Miriam Ayora led the Hogs with a three-round total of 220 (72-74-74) over the weekend. Her 4-over par total score led her to a five-way tie for 13th.

Reagan Zibilski was the second lowest scoring Hog in her Collegiate debut. She finished with a six-over 222 (73-72-77) to finish in 20th. Fellow newcomer Kendall Todd had her best round on Sunday with an even-par 72. Todd’s final score of 223 (75-76-72) landed her in 21st place.

Ela Anacona followed right behind Todd in 22nd. The senior shot a 74 in the final round to compile a total of 223 (73-77-74) in California. Kajal Mistry shot two-over in the final round, which was highlighted by four birdies. Mistry registered a score of 225 (78-73-74) to finish in a five-way tie for 24th. Julia Gregg logged a 231 (80-71-80) to tie for 40th.

Arkansas finished the weekend with 50 birdies, the fourth most among the field. All Hogs tallied at least seven birdies each over the weekend, led by Zibilski’s 10. The Hogs also fared well in Par 3s with the second-best team average of 2.96.