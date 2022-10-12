Women’s Golf Finishes as Runner-Up at Loyola Parkinson Invitational in Fall Finale

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Sophomores Katherine Lemke and Eleanor Hudepohl tied for fifth place to lead the Creighton Women’s golf team to a second-place finish at the Loyola Parkinson Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Lemke bounced back from consecutive 78s on Monday, matching her season-low with an even-par 72 on Tuesday. The sophomore had four birdies in her final round to clinch her sixth top-five finish in 16 career competitions.

Also tying for fifth place was the reigning BIG EAST Golfer of the Week Eleanor Hudepohl . The sophomore was tied for first place after an opening-round 74 and closed with loops of 78 and 76 for a 228 total. She’s now finished in the top-five in five of 14 collegiate tournaments, including a title at last week’s Big O Classic in Omaha.

Gabby Tremblay compiled her second straight top-10 finish with a ninth-place showing following rounds of 76, 78 and 80.

Freshman Annika Yturralde opened with an 81 and improved each round, shooting circuits and 78 and 77 to tie for 13th place.

Rounding out CU’s scoring contingent was Katie Berrian , who sandwiched rounds of 85 and 84 with a round of 75 on Monday afternoon. She placed 26th with her 244 total.

Competing as an individual but not factoring into the team scoring was senior Katie Allen who placed eighth after rounds of 78, 77 and 77.

Creighton’s 923 total (309-309-305) was five shots behind tournament Champion and host Loyola (309-303-306=918). Drake’s Kristen Giles (78-69-78) won the individual title with a 225 overall to defeat Loyola’s Lorenza Martinez by one shot.

The tournament was hosted at Merit Club, a par 72 layout measuring 6,041 yards, and featured six teams and 41 competitors.

Creighton Returns to the course in the spring on Feb. 5-7 for the Motor City Classic in Orlando, Fla.