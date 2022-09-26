Women’s Golf Finishes 9th at Eagle Invitational

Ashland, OH. – After fighting through round one of the Eagle Invitational on Saturday, the Wheeling Women’s Golf team was back in action Sunday for round two. As a team, they matched their day one score of 353 and would finish the tournament in 9th place out of the 11 team field. It was their final tune-up of the year as they get ready for next week’s Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships next week.

The Cardinals were led once again by senior Emily Holzopfel , who finished the second 18 holes with a score of 82. Holzopfel began the day on the ninth hole and as she moved to the back nine, she was met with mixed results. On the nine holes, she had three birdies, a new season high for the senior, and five bogeys. She finished the back nine with a plus four and made her way to the front nine. Once again, it was back and forth for Holzopfel as she added another birdie to bring her total to four. She mixed in a pair of pars and finished at plus five for the front nine. She finished one stroke higher than the day before and finished the 36-hole event with a combined score of 163. She brought her season average to 78.6 as she finished just outside the top five in sixth place.

The second best performer for the Cardinals on day two was a freshman Marra Johnson who had a big bounce back after day one. She lowered her score by six strokes, going from a 94 to an 88, and finished tied for 38th overall. She picked up her first par on hole 13 and finished the event with six pars across the 18 holes. Her best performance came on the front nine when she shot +7 as she prepared for her first conference championship event. Sophomore Nicole Lincicome was next as she finished with a 90 and was the only other Cardinal to crack the top 30 of the event. Her back nine performance was a +7 and she finished the second round with five pars on the day.

Senior Kylee Tolliver saw the biggest drop in score from round one to round two, seeing a seven stroke improvement between the two days. She finished with a score of 93 and was consistent throughout the event, shooting +10 on both the front nine and the back nine. Freshman Ella Keffer , who was competing as an individual, also saw a day one to day two improvement of five strokes, shooting a 97 to wrap up regular season play. The final golfer of the day for the Cardinals was a senior Zoila Herrera who finished tied for 52nd with a total score of 101. She shot a 194 across the two days and looks to get back to where she was at the Michael Corbit Classic for this Championship event.

The Wheeling University Women’s Golf team is back in action on Monday, October 3rd, with tee-off at 9 AM.