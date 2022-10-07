Women’s golf finishes 6th at Windy City Classic in Illinois – The Daily Texan

After placing second at the first two competitions of the year, No. 5 Texas Women’s golf finished sixth at the Windy City Classic in Highland Park, Illinois.

The tournament was held from Oct. 3-4 at the Exmoor Country Club and hosted five of the top 10 teams in the country. Last year, the Longhorns finished fourth in the tournament. Texas Golfers Bentley Cotton, Sophie Guo, Cindy Hsu, Emily Odwin and Bohyun Park all competed.

The Windy City Classic tees at Exmoor Country Club measure 6,442 yards on the par-72 layout. Donald J. Ross, an American golf course architect, designed the course in 1915 based on those found in Scotland. Drawing from this inspiration, Ross incorporated “grass-faced bunkers, challenging green Complexes and 18 holes shaped in natural ways by the land,” according to the club’s website.

After the first two rounds on day one, Texas found itself in 10th place. The Longhorns shot rounds of 299-304 for a 36-hole score of 27-over-par for the tournament. USC led the field at 4-over and places two through 10 were separated by 14 shots total.

Junior Bentley Cotton led the Longhorns with rounds of 75-72 and a 3-over score of 147 for the tournament. She ended up in seventh place after day one. Play was suspended on the first day due to a lack of daylight, even with six teams still on the course.

Day two began at 7:30 am, and the second round was completed. The final round was set to start an hour later.

The Longhorns improved on day two, finishing sixth after shooting the fourth-best third-round score with a 1-over 289. Overall, Texas shot 28-over-par. USC won the tournament at 3-over, with runner-up South Carolina at 12-over and third-place Oregon at 17-over.

Cotton ended up in third place after shooting 4-under 68 in the final round. She completed the tournament at 1-under. Guo bounced back from a second-round 81 to shoot 2-under 70 in the third round. Park finished tied for 39th place, Odwin finished tied for 47th and Huh finished tied for 69th in the tournament.

With the Windy City Classic now in the rear-view mirror, the Longhorns will turn their attention to Stanford Intercollegiate, the next event Texas is slated to compete in. The event will take place in Palo Alto, California from Oct. 21-23.