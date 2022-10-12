Women’s Golf Finishes 11th At Edisto Island Invitational

EDISTO BEACH, SC – Longwood Women’s golf finished 11thth out of 14 teams after the third and final day of the Edisto Island Invitational.

SCORES

The Plantation Course at Edisto

Par 71, 5,890 Yards

11. Longwood: 312-296-310—918 (+66)

T40. Esther Choi : 72-79-77—228 (+15)

T52. Annabelle Jennings : 83-71-77—231 (+18)

T56. Mary-Sears Brown : 79-76-77—232 (+19)

T61. Peyton Schaffer : 80-75-79—234 (+21)

T64. Grace Huffman : 81-74-81—236 (+23)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Choi tied for 40th among the 80-player field after riding a strong start to the tournament. The sophomore had a pair of birdies and made par on seven holes on the final day. She finished the tournament tied with Annabelle Jennings for the team lead with seven birdies.

Jennings matched Choi with a final-round 77, and she had a trio of birdies on the final day of competition to tie for 52n.d. Mary-Sears Brown also fired a 77 to tie for 56th. She made par on 12 holes in the final round.

Peyton Schaffer tied for 61St following her final round of 79, and Grace Huffman carded an 81 to tie for 64th.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Brown was tied for 12thth lowest average is Par 3s at 3.08.

Brown was also Longwood’s leader in pars, with 34, over the three rounds. Jennings was second with 32 while Choi had 31.

Jennings had a stretch on the front nine where she birdied on three of five holes.

Choi had a stretch that saw her card par or better on eight straight holes.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers have one tournament remaining in the fall season. They will head to Spartanburg, South Carolina for the Terrier Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24-25.

#HorsePower