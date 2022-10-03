Women’s Golf Fifth at MIAC Championships Entering Final Round

RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Gustavus Women’s golf team is in fifth place at the MIAC Championships after Sunday’s second round at Bunker Hills Golf Club. The Gusties shot a 331 (+39) in the second round and have a total of 661. Carleton is leading the field at 604.

Annika Reierson (Jr., Delano) continues to lead the Gusties after shooting 80 on Sunday. Reierson is in 14th place with a total of 160 and is 13 strokes behind the leader. Kristin Martens (Sr., Sartell) and Laurel Ward (Sr., Bozeman, Mont.) are tied for 19th. Martens shot an 83 Sunday and Ward carded an 80. Both have a total of 163. Emily Kolb (Fy., Sioux Falls, SD) is tied for 34th after shooting 88 and Zada Olig (Sr., Wayzata) is tied for 46th after posting 96.

“Today we came out a bit apprehensive about our games playing with some of the top teams, and not realizing that we, too, are also one of the best teams,” Assistant Coach Randy Stuckey said. “It took a while for us to get comfortable, and we finished on a good note going into tomorrow. The girls are playing their hearts out and it will be nice to have him rewarded for that with a final round tomorrow.”

The third and final round of the MIAC Championships begins at 10:16 am Monday.