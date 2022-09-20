Women’s Golf Fifth After Day One of Hoover Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jacksonville University Women’s golf sits fifth overall after the first two rounds of the Hoover Invitational on Monday.

Casey Powell is also fifth on the individual leaderboard, shooting 71-73 to pace the Dolphins on the first day of the 2022 fall season at Hoover Country Club.

Powell made a birdie on her second hole of the day, the first of seven total she sank through her first two rounds. After a pair of bogeys to close out her first nine of the day, she came back with two birdies and seven pars to close out the first round. She had four birdies and nine pars in her second round, and is even par in the event.

Redshirt freshman Ashley Huffman , playing in her first Collegiate event, survived an up-and-down first round to climb 11 spots on the Leaderboard in the second. She had four birdies in her first 18, along with seven pars, but really found her rhythm the second time around the course. She made birdie on her second hold of the second round, gave two strokes back on a Par-3, but then rattled off six straight pars, before two birdies and three more pars to end her round. She is tied with teammate Powell with seven birdies overall, good for fifth-most in the field, and is sitting T15 with one round to play.

Junior transfer Susana Olivares is making her first appearance as a Dolphin, and she made a pair of birdies on the day, one in each round. She added 10 pars in the first round and 11 in the second.

Jenna Fonda started her day with a birdie on her very first hole, and ended the day with five total. She also had nine pars in the first round and eight in the second.

Freshman Ivete Rodrigues improved by three strokes from her first to her second round, making 11 pars in the second, including seven in a row at one point. She also had a birdie in her first 18.

Powell is the best in the field on Par-3s through two rounds, shooting 3-under so far on such holes. Huffman was the Dolphins’ best on Par-5s, shooting 2-under, tied for eighth best in the field on the longest holes. Powell and Olivares both had 22 pars to lead the team.

The Dolphins as a team were fourth-best overall on Par-4s, and made the third-most birdies, with 22 total.

The final round gets underway on Tuesday morning with a 9:30 am shotgun start.